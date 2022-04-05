FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India beat Malaysia 4-0 to top Pool D

India maintained their perfect winning record at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 with a 4-0 victory over Malaysia in their third and final Pool D match on Tuesday.

Mumtaz Khan (9’, 58’) scored a brace while Sangita Kumari (10’) and Lalrindiki (25’) netted a goal each for India as the team kept a clean sheet for the first time in this edition. Indian captain Salima Tete, who produced a brilliant all-round game, was declared player of the match.

The win made sure India topped Pool D with nine points from three matches played. India will now face South Korea, who finished second in Pool C, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The Indian women’s hockey team started the match slowly and gave away possession to Malaysia multiple times. However, it was Mumtaz Khan who opened the floodgates for India in the ninth minute through a quality field goal.

In the next minute, Sangita Kumari helped a low cross from Lalrindiki over the goal line to extend India’s lead to two goals.

After a tentative start to the second period, India gradually started to penetrate the Malaysian circle with more conviction and were rewarded in the 25th minute as Lalrindiki made it 3-0.

The score remained the same at half-time with India dominating 64 per cent of the possession and affecting 15 circle penetrations compared to Malaysia’s five.

The Malaysian women's hockey team pressed forward in the third quarter with better intent and threatened the Indian goal with a flurry of counter-attacks. However, Indian goalkeeper Bichu Kharibam stood tall to protect India’s three goal-lead.

Malaysia started getting more possession and threw players forward in the final quarter. The Indian goalkeeper Khushboo, who replaced Bichu Kharibam at the goal, did equally well to fend off strikes from multiple Malaysian penalty corners.

With Malaysia committing players forward in the final minutes, the Indian midfield was quick to pounce on empty spaces and created an opportunity for Mumtaz Khan, who kept her cool to seal the game.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s best finish at the junior hockey World Cup till date is a bronze medal in 2013.