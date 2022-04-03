FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India in quarter-finals after beating Germany

India stormed into the quarter-finals of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 with a 2-1 win over Germany in their second Pool D match on Sunday.

Lalremsiami (1’), Mumtaz Khan (24’) scored India’s two goals in the match. Bleuel Jule (56’) pulled one back for the Germans late in the game.

The win took India to the top of Pool D with six points from two matches played. Irrespective of what happens in their last Pool match against Malaysia on Tuesday, India are now guaranteed to finish in the top two and make it to the quarter-finals.

Germany are second in Pool D with 3 points while Wales and Malaysia have one each.

The Indian women’s hockey team made a blazing start to the match. Mumtaz Khan shot was blocked by the German defence seconds into the tie and then Sharmila Devi won India a penalty corner around the minute mark.

Deepika’s drag flick was well saved by German goalkeeper Mali Wichmann but the rebound was slotted in by Lalremsiami, who incidentally also gave India an early lead against Wales in the last match. India took a 1-0 lead.

The German women's hockey team responded with a flurry of attacks and won multiple penalty corners in the process. Some resolute defending by India, led by goalkeeper Bichu Kharibam and vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary kept India’s lead intact.

The second quarter saw both teams jostle for control and enjoy phases of dominance. Bichu Kharibam continued to impress with some excellent saves.

Around the 24th minute mark, India struck again. A strike from Reet from a penalty corner found Mumtaz Khan towards the left of the German goal. The Indian obliged by deflecting it in and doubled India’s lead.

India went into the half-time on the right side of a 2-0 scoreline.

India were firmly in control in the third half, with captain Salima Tete leading the lines. Despite creating a flurry of good chances, India were unable to extend their advantage.

With Germany throwing players forward to draw level in the final quarter, India were on game management mode, defending in numbers while looking for counter attacking opportunities.

India successfully fended off waves of German attacks but with four minutes to go, one slipped through. Bleuel Jule produced a powerful drive from inside the circle to finally beat Bichu Kharibam on the day.

The late goal made for a nervy finish but India held on to take the win and confirm their quarter-final spot in the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.