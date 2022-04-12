FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India blanked by England in shootout for bronze 

India went down to England 3-0 in the shootout after regulation time ended in a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022 bronze medal match at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

Mumtaz Khan (20’ and 46’) scored a brace for India while Giglio Millie (17’) and Claudia Swain (57’) scored a goal each for England in the regulation time. England’s Maddie Axford was declared player of the match.

Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi and Sangita Kumari all missed their shots in the penalty shootout while Axford Maddie, Swain Claudia, and Curtis Katie converted all for England.

On Tuesday, the Indian women’s hockey team started the match brightly but could not capitalise on the two penalty corners in the first quarter.

England, however, launched a counter-attack in the second quarter and scored in the 17th minute against the run of play. England captain Giglio Millie’s mistimed shot produced an awkward bounce but found its way between the legs of Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi for the first goal.

Three minutes later, Mumtaz Khan, India’s highest goal-scorer at the tournament, took her goals tally to seven with a clinical finish. Mumtaz Khan received a pass from the right which was converted neatly with her second touch.

The scores read 1-1 at the end of halftime despite Indian dominating 59 per cent of the possession and having three penalty corners compared to England’s zero.

The third quarter saw both teams fighting for control in the midfield. England, however, showed better nerves while defending India’s frequent circle penetrations.

England were brisk at the start of the fourth quarter and won their first penalty corner of the match just seconds into the play. However, Bichu Devi pulled off two brilliant saves to deny England the lead.

India quickly regrouped and found a response through Mumtaz Khan once again in the next minute. Lalrindiki pushed it forward to Sangita Kumari inside the D. However, Sangita missed the shot and after a scramble, Mumtaz Khan kept her cool and neatly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper from the left to score her second goal of the day.

England piled on the attack in the final minutes of the match and their persistence was rewarded with just two minutes to play. England players committed the players forward and Claudia Swain beat Bichu Devi from the right for the late equaliser.

At the 2013 edition of the Junior Hockey World Cup, India, with the likes of current senior pros Rani Rampal, Deep Grace Ekka and Vandana Katariyaand in the side, had defeated the same opponents in the penalty shootout.