Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India to play for bronze medal after semis loss to South Korea

India lost 3-2 to record champions South Korea despite taking the lead in the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.

This will be a record fifth appearance in the final for South Korea, who also hold the record for most titles at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team will face either China or Japan in the bronze medal playoff on Friday.

India started strong against South Korea, creating a few chances in the first quarter but a goal eluded them.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, in her 100th appearance for the Indian hockey team, had a shot from a penalty corner saved.

The goal for India came early in the second quarter. After captain Savita Punia had saved a South Korean attempt, India earned two successive penalty corners and after a scramble from Gurjit Kaur’s flick, Neha was on hand to score and give India the lead.

The defending champions carried the lead into half-time but South Korea equalised soon after. Following a penalty corner routine, Korean captain Eunbi Cheon managed to get the ball into the goal.

Early in the fourth quarter, South Korea took the lead. Savita Punia had kept India in the game with a few crucial saves but the Koreans were relentless and found a way past through Lee Seung Ju.

With India committing more players forward, South Korea sensed an opening and Cho Hyejin scored just two minutes later to give them a 3-1 lead.

India tried their best to find a way back in the game, camping in the South Korean half and reduced the deficit to 3-2 with Lalremsiami finding the back of the net with six minutes to go.

South Korea saw out the game from that point on and held on for a narrow win.