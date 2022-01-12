Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: Savita Punia to lead 18-member Indian team

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will captain an 18-member Indian squad at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman from January 21-28.

Indian women are the defending champions at the continental event.

The Indian women’s hockey team, named by Hockey India on Wednesday, features 16 players who were part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the Indian eves finished fourth.

Regular skipper Rani Rampal will miss out as she is undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury in Bengaluru. Defender Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain.

Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya, who were India’s top goalscorers at Tokyo 2020, are also in the squad.

China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand are the seven other teams competing at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022.

India are drawn in Pool A with Japan, Malaysia and Singapore and will begin their campaign against Malaysia on January 21.

The top four countries will qualify for the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 to be held in Spain and the Netherlands later this year.

India squad for the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Deepika, Ishika Chaudhary