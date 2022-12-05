It has been a tale of merciless victories for domestic football across the leagues, with rampant wins galore as well as tight affairs at the bottom of the tables. From the spills and thrills of Old Trafford to Barcelona's last-minute winner, we’re looking back at all the action across Europe from this weekend and we look ahead to what is coming up.

Top players of the week Ona Batlle (Manchester United) There are a handful of players that we could have highlighted from Manchester United’s triumphant 5-0 win over Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League, including Player of the Match Ella Toone, but this week belongs to fullback Ona Batlle. The Spaniard dominated the right-hand side for 90 minutes both defensively and offensively, proving just why she is so highly regarded in football. Her link-up play with teammates Alessia Russo and Toone was the heartbeat of United’s attacking threat, as the three of them carved out chance after chance. As well as keeping Aston Villa quiet at the back and earning a clean sheet, Batlle was rewarded for her offensive efforts with a goal and assist. Her strike put United 4-0 up with 15 to go. Found by Martha Thomas after making a darting run into the box, the 23-year-old unleashed a powerful strike on Hannah Hampton’s goal that rocked the crossbar, followed by the post, before going into the back of the net. In stoppage time, she made yet another excellent run down the wing to set up second half substitute Rachel Williams for a late goal to round off a five-star outing for Marc Skinner’s side.

Ona Batlle's caps dazzling display at Old Trafford with one goal and one assist (GETTY IMAGES)

Selma Bacha (Lyon) In a week that has seen defenders come to the forefront and shine for their respective clubs, Selma Bacha was also a standout performer. Though often deployed as a fullback, this week she occupied a role further afield and - unsurprisingly - stood out with a complete attacking performance, completely holding her own at the top end of the pitch. As a result of such, the 20-year-old found herself on the scoresheet twice - once before the half, and once again just after. The first of her goals came from a lovely winding run down the wing that saw her cut inside before her powerful shot flew past the keeper to give Lyon their fourth of the game. Bacha’s second came in an almost similar fashion that saw her cut inside of the defence, but from a bit further out, the youngster’s curling effort looped into the top corner in spectacular fashion. Whether she’s in defence or flying forward down the wing, Bacha is quite simply an excellent talent.

Mapi Leon (Barcelona) FC Barcelona centre-back, Mapi Leon, helped her side secure three points with an influential display at the back - particularly in the second half. The Spanish league leaders rotated heavily for their fixture against Real Sociedad, and particularly in the opening half it showed with the visitors constantly getting in behind their high line before eventually taking the lead minutes before half-time. In need of a win, it was a far more refined approach from Barça in the second half, with Leon leading the resilience at the back - and with 10 minutes to go, while the score was level - the 27-year-old made a game-saving goal line clearance to keep her side in the tie. The difference between the first and second half was ultimately night and day, and Leon was instrumental in that.

Top games of the week Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa Manchester United followed on from their emphatic comeback win against Arsenal with a comprehensive result against Aston Villa. The Reds welcomed over 30,000 people to Old Trafford to see the Women’s Super League spectacle, in what was a record home attendance for them. Fans were treated to a full-flowing United, with Villa unable to provide an answer to any of the five goals they conceded. Captain Katie Zelem opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, hammering home from a goalmouth scramble, before Leah Galton finished off a fantastic team move to send United into half-time two to the good. Early into the second half, Toone fizzed a ball across the box where the oncoming Russo slammed home in front of the Stretford End, before Batlle and Williams supplied the finishing touches in the final 15 to cap off a five-star showing from United, who moved up to second in the table.

Over 30,000 people watched United beat Villa - a record home attendance for them (GETTY IMAGES)

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad Barcelona were made to grind out their 11th consecutive victory in this season’s Primera Division from sixth place Real Sociedad. The home side largely dominated Sociedad in the opening 45 minutes, but the visitors could have gone ahead multiple times after Barça afforded them plenty of chances with a naively high line at the back. Just minutes before the break, the league leaders would find themselves behind courtesy of PSG loanee Jade Le Guilly who was left in acres of space to fire beyond Sandra Paños. A quadruple half-time substitution saw the likes of Geyse and Fridolina Rolfo enter the fray, and Barça would go on to equalise on the hour mark through Marta Torrejón. The wait for a winner would go down to the wire, however, with Lucy Bronze stepping up moments before the end to snatch all three points at the death and maintain their winning streak.

Top results of the week Reading 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Things are beginning to look incredibly tight at the bottom of the Women's Super League table, and Reading managed to pick up a massive three points over the weekend to lift them into 10th, above Brighton on goal difference, and just two points behind seventh. Amy Turner's unfortunate own goal early in the first half proved to be the difference between the pair, as Reading held on for their second win of the current campaign. Lyon 8-0 Dijon Lyon is a team that has been riddled with injuries this season, and it has been a tale of fine margins in many of their games - but many have fallen in their favour, hence why they are sitting atop of the table. But this weekend they needed no margins, ruthlessly hammering Dijon by eight goals to nil. A hat trick from Signe Bruun, a brace from Selma Bacha, Janice Cayman's ninth minute opener and Inès Benyahia goal to make it eight on the hour mark - as well as an unfortunate own goal in the first half - was enough to seal an emphatic win for the French club. Wolfsburg 5-0 Frankfurt German outfit Wolfsburg showed just how dominant they are by brushing aside third-placed Frankfurt with a thumping 5-0 victory. It marks their ninth consecutive win of the new season where they are yet to drop points. Jill Roord stole the headlines after her brilliant display was capped by a hat-trick, with Ewa Pajor getting in on the action just before half-time. An own goal from Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh would be the final blow for Frankfurt, who are now seven points behind the league leaders. Inter Milan 0-2 Juventus In the Italian league, Juventus registered a big win against Inter Milan over the weekend. A quick-fire double from Barbara Bonansea and Arianna Caruso after half-time all but sealed the three points for Juve, who sit second in the league - six points behind high-flying Roma. Inter Milan occupy fourth, one win away from the top three.

Jill Roord's hat trick helped Wolfsburg seal a big win (2022 Getty Images)