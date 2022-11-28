We take a look back at domestic leagues, cup competitions and Champions League action as fixtures came thick and fast for clubs across Europe. From key performers to upcoming fixtures, here's a rundown of some key things to know.
Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert helped secure her side a 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid this week with her involvement in both goals.
Her perfectly placed corner in the 66th minute fell to Millie Bright who flicked it onto Sophie Ingle to find the back of the net and open the scoring after a cagey first half.
Cuthbert’s real moment of magic, however, came ten minutes later when her cross-turned-shot soared over the head of Maria Misa and into the back of the net. An extraordinary attempt to secure Chelsea another European win.
At just 19 years of age, Salma Paralluelo is already making headlines across Spanish football. Having secured a hat trick in Spain’s recent international friendly against Argentina, she came off the bench for her club Barcelona to score a brace in their 6-1 win against Atletico Madrid.
The youngster is already demonstrating her ability to seriously influence games for both club and country. Paralluelo joined the Spanish champions from Villareal earlier this year and will no doubt play a huge role in Barcelona’s bid for domestic and European success.
We expect to see big things from Paralluelo in the second half of this season as she works on cementing herself as a regular for both Barcelona and Spain.
After a midweek Champions League victory against Bayern Munich, the Spanish champions find themselves eight points clear at the top of La Liga F following an impressive performance against fourth placed Atletico Madrid.
The visitors were already up 1-0 within three minutes thanks to Ana Crnogorčević finding the end of a Patri Guijarro cross.
Despite Barcelona’s authority, a mistake in the box led to an Atletico penalty in the 25th minute which Leicy Santos converted to equal the scoreline.
Mapi Leon made it 2-1 with just ten minutes remaining in the first half, and Barcelona came out fighting for the second forty-five.
Lucy Bronze scored her first goal as a Barca player after she headed home a Mapi Leon corner around the 50th minute.
Substitutes Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo ensured Barcelona’s fourth, as Paralluelo netted the rebound of Caldentey’s saved spot kick.
It was Paralluelo again with fifteen left to play as she secured a brace, and Ingrid Engen rounded off her sides’ scoring in the last ten minutes.
AC Milan were ready to prove their worth after their disappointing 3-3 draw to Como Women last week and with Fiorentina in third place, this fixture was set to be a challenge for the Rossonere.
Milan started bright, with some inspiring efforts that tested Fiorentina’s defence. Martina Piemonte opened the scoring in the 11th minute and minutes later Lindsay Thomas found herself on the end of a Marta Mascarello cross to make it 2-0.
That partnership flourished once again as Thomas brilliantly converted a Mascarello corner into a goal for 3-0, and just before the break Piemonte secured her brace thanks to a Sara Thrige’s cross.
Heading into the second half 4-0 down didn’t seem to dampen Fiorentina’s spirits as they started well and bagged a consolation goal early on.
At 4-1, Milan reapplied the pressure with some quick counter attacks that were handled well by the Fiorentina defence. With fifteen minutes left to play, Lindsay Thomas’ cross was unluckily converted into an own goal by Breitner to make it 5-1, and Michaela Dubcova netted Milan’s sixth goal of the day just before the full time whistle blew.
Lyon moved two points clear at the top of the D1 Arkema table with their 3-2 win over third placed Paris.
Wendie Renard opened the scoring in the 17th minute, only for Paris’ Mathilde Bourdieu to equalise just two minutes later and the first forty five minutes finished at 1-1.
With only a minute of the second half underway, Lyon found themselves behind after Bourdieu secured her brace with a second goal. The French Champions trailed for another 20 minutes, before Renard found the back of the net yet again making it 2-2.
A somewhat cagey match looked as if it would finish a point a piece, until 25 year old Delphine Cascarino secured the winner with less than 10 minutes to play.
The loss means that Paris remain in third place, five points off of second placed PSG.
Three second half goals from the Spanish champions sent them three points clear at the top of Group D in the Women’s Champions League.
With either side in eighth and ninth place with just a point between them, this was set to be a tight match. Nevertheless Athletic Club managed to put five away which saw them overtake Sevilla in the league table.
After their stunning comeback against AC Milan last week, Como Women held yet another top side to a draw and salvaged that all important point which moved them up into eighth place.
Expect some top - and bottom - of the table clashes throughout Europe as all eyes turn to domestic league football.
Montpellier v Fleury 18:00 CET - D1 Arkema
Arsenal v Everton 15:00 CET - WSL
Man United v Aston Villa 13:30 CET - WSL
Barcelona v Sociedad 12:00 CET - La Liga F
Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt 13:00 CET - Frauen-Bundesliga
Freiburg v Duisburg 16:00 CET - Frauen Bundesliga
Alhama v Villareal 16:00 CET - La Liga F
Internazionale v Juventus 14:30 CET - Serie A Women
AC Milan v Roma 14:30 CET - Serie A Women
Paris FC v PSG 14:00 CET - D1 Arkema
