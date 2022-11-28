Top players of the week

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert helped secure her side a 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid this week with her involvement in both goals.

Her perfectly placed corner in the 66th minute fell to Millie Bright who flicked it onto Sophie Ingle to find the back of the net and open the scoring after a cagey first half.

Cuthbert’s real moment of magic, however, came ten minutes later when her cross-turned-shot soared over the head of Maria Misa and into the back of the net. An extraordinary attempt to secure Chelsea another European win.

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

At just 19 years of age, Salma Paralluelo is already making headlines across Spanish football. Having secured a hat trick in Spain’s recent international friendly against Argentina, she came off the bench for her club Barcelona to score a brace in their 6-1 win against Atletico Madrid.

The youngster is already demonstrating her ability to seriously influence games for both club and country. Paralluelo joined the Spanish champions from Villareal earlier this year and will no doubt play a huge role in Barcelona’s bid for domestic and European success.

We expect to see big things from Paralluelo in the second half of this season as she works on cementing herself as a regular for both Barcelona and Spain.