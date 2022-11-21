Top games of the week

Arsenal 2 - 3 Manchester United

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 over the Gunners at a packed out Emirates Stadium.

It was Ella Toone who opened the scoring just before the half time break, only for Arsenal to come out fighting with a deflected equaliser one minute into the second half. Tempers flared in the second half as United boss Marc Skinner was shown a yellow by the referee after his reaction to a period of scrappy tackles between both sides.

In the 71st minute, Arsenal’s Wienroither found the back of the net following a brilliant Katie McCabe cross to make it 2-1 to the home side. Just over ten minutes later, a wonderful freekick from Katie Zelem found the head of Millie Turner for a Manchester United equaliser.

Zinsberger was forced to pull off two difficult saves deep into the last ten minutes as Man United desperately hunted down a winning goal, and it wasn’t until the 91st minute when their luck struck as Katie Zelem’s corner found Alessia Russo who netted in a dramatic winner for the visitors.