Club football returns after the final international break of 2022 with some dramatic score lines across the domestic leagues.
It was last minute madness this week as domestic football across the continent resumed after a busy international break.
From stoppage time drama to shock results, we’re looking back at all the action across Europe from this weekend as well as previewing what’s yet to come.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United)
Two superb assists from Zelem helped to secure her side all three points against a previously unbeaten Arsenal side.
Her first setup came from a perfectly placed, long range freekick that found the head of Millie Turner, and the second a delivery from a corner which resulted in Alessia Russo’s stoppage minute winner
Zelem’s composure in delivering two ideal set pieces in a game of such high intensity resulted in effortless finishes for both of her teammates.
Bruna Vilamala (Barcelona)
The Spanish forward made her return to club football after 392 days away from the game after suffering a cruciate ligament injury. Although the 20 year-old didn’t make the starting eleven, she still made her mark after coming on in the 70th minute.
Having not played for over a year, Vilamala looked to settle back into her side nicely as her setup for teammate Geyse led to Barcelona’s eighth and final goal of the game.
Vilamala will be keen to make up for lost time as Barcelona look towards their midweek Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.
Arsenal 2 - 3 Manchester United
Manchester United ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 over the Gunners at a packed out Emirates Stadium.
It was Ella Toone who opened the scoring just before the half time break, only for Arsenal to come out fighting with a deflected equaliser one minute into the second half. Tempers flared in the second half as United boss Marc Skinner was shown a yellow by the referee after his reaction to a period of scrappy tackles between both sides.
In the 71st minute, Arsenal’s Wienroither found the back of the net following a brilliant Katie McCabe cross to make it 2-1 to the home side. Just over ten minutes later, a wonderful freekick from Katie Zelem found the head of Millie Turner for a Manchester United equaliser.
Zinsberger was forced to pull off two difficult saves deep into the last ten minutes as Man United desperately hunted down a winning goal, and it wasn’t until the 91st minute when their luck struck as Katie Zelem’s corner found Alessia Russo who netted in a dramatic winner for the visitors.
AC Milan 3-3 Como Women
AC Milan failed to move closer to rivals Inter in fourth place as they narrowly missed out on all three points at home to ninth placed Como Women.
The home side started confidently as Lindsey Thomas secured a brace within 22 minutes. Milan looked at ease after Thomas’ first and controlled the game well as the 27 year old doubled her side's lead with a low shot. Just minutes before the break, Como Women fought back with a Julia Karlernas goal to make it 2-1.
A self-assured Milan kicked off the second half with a couple of great chances, but it wasn’t until Laura Fusetti’s header in the 55th minute that the home side found a third. Twenty minutes later Tucceri Cimini failed to make it 4-1 with a penalty, and what followed was a Como attack down the opposite end of the pitch. Chiara Beccari fired home Como’s second and made it 3-2.
After a late challenge from Milan’s Bergamaschi, Como Women found themselves with a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time. Giulia Rizzon’s first attempt was saved by Giuliani but she fired home the rebound to secure Como the draw and all-important point.
Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham
As Emma Hayes returned from her extended medical leave, the Blues capitalised on Arsenal’s weekend loss. Their win saw them move three points clear at the top of the WSL table.
Barcelona 8-0 Alaves
The reigning La Liga F Champions continued to assert their dominance, as seven different players found themselves on the scoresheet in an 8-0 over Alaves.
Freiburg 0-3 Bayern Munich
With a dominant 3-0 win, Bayern Munich keep hot on the heels of second placed Frankfurt as they sit just one point off the top two.
From Champions League, to FA Women's League Cup, to domestic leagues - this week brings a whole host of exciting competitions and fixtures.
Here are some key ties to look out for...
Wednesday 23rd November
Chelsea v Real Madrid 21:00 CET - Champions League
Thursday 24th November
Juventus v Arsenal 21:00 CET - Champions League
Barcelona v Bayern Munich 18:45 CET - Champions League
Saturday 26th November
Eintracht Frankfurt v Leverkusen: 14:00 CET - Frauen Bundesliga
Fiorentina v AC Milan: 14:30 CET - Serie A Women
Sunday 27th November
Tottenham v Coventry United: 15:00 CET - FA Women's League Cup
Manchester City v Sunderland 13:00 CET - FA Women's League Cup
West Ham v Birmingham City 16:00 CET - FA Women's League Cup
Lyon v Paris FC: 16:00 CET - Ligue 1 FeminineBayern Munich v SGS Essen: 16:00 CET - Frauen Bundesliga
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 16:30 CET - La Liga F
