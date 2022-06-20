Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22: India face USA in final tie – watch live

The Indian women’s hockey team will conclude its FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign with the final double header against the USA at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 21 and 22.

Making their debut in the FIH Pro League, India are placed third in the points table after scoring 24 points in 12 matches. India lost to champions-elect Argentina in the previous fixture, taking their tally to four wins, four losses along with two shootout wins and two shootout defeats.

India’s matches against England were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak in the English camp. India were awarded full points for the two matches.

The USA, on the other hand, have struggled and are languishing at the bottom of the FIH Pro League standings with five points.

Although, historically, USA have enjoyed the upper hand against India and lead the head-to-head record.

In 13 meetings, USA have won a whopping nine hockey matches while India have been victorious on just two occasions. Two games ended in a draw.

In the upcoming fixtures, India coach Janneke Schopman is expected to rest the main players and test the bench strength ahead of the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games next month.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian hockey team against the USA while veteran defender Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain.

Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule and India vs USA live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

June 21, Tuesday: India vs USA – 8:00 PM IST

June 22, Wednesday: India vs USA – 8:00 PM IST

Where to watch Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs USA matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports First TV channel in India. Live streaming of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.