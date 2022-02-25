Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India face Spain in double-header at home – watch live streaming 

The Indian women’s hockey team faces Spain in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 next and the two-legged tie will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha over the weekend.

Making their debut in the FIH Pro League, the Indian women defeated China 7-1 and 2-1 in the first two away games in Oman three weeks ago.

India currently stand third in the points table with six points. Argentina, with 12 points, top the standings while the Netherlands are second with 11.

Spain, on the other hand, lost both their previous matches to the Netherlands earlier this month and are placed fifth on the table.

The Indian women’s hockey team last faced Spain in a four-match Test series in 2019. Both teams won once while two matches ended as draws.

Ace goalkeeper Savita Punia will once again lead the Indian team in the absence of injured Rani Rampal while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain.

The 22-member India squad against Spain includes several experienced campaigners, including Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur.

“They (Spain) are very skilful and play a tight defence, so we are looking to use our own speed, skills and strong defence to compete well against them,” said India’s coach Janneke Schopman.

Tokyo 2020 semi-finalists India are currently ninth in the world hockey rankings while Spain are sixth.

The first match of the India vs Spain hockey double-header will be played on Saturday followed by the second leg on Sunday.

The Spanish men’s team is also in India for their two Men’s FIH Pro League matches against India.

India vs Spain: Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

February 26, Saturday: India vs Spain – 5:00 PM IST

February 27, Sunday: India vs Spain – 5:00 PM IST

Where to watch the Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. India’s hockey matches vs Spain begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and watch.hockey.

Indian Team for Women’s FIH Pro League matches against Spain

Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Namita Toppo

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Rajwinder Kaur

Standbys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan