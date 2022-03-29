Women’s FIH Pro League: India vs England matches postponed due to COVID-19

The Indian women’s hockey team’s two FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches against England, scheduled at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on April 2 and 3, have been postponed after several members of the visiting team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indian men’s team, however, will be playing its English counterparts in the Men’s FIH Pro League on the same dates.

The Indian women have given a good account of themselves on their debut FIH Pro League campaign and are currently third in the points table with 12 points from six matches.

India women, world No. 9 in current FIH rankings, beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat and followed up with a 2-1 win and a 4-3 loss against Spain in February.

In their last batch of fixtures at home, Indian girls held Germany to back-to-back 1-1 draws at home and won one of the two shootouts.

World No. 4 England, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings having failed to win any of their two matches so far.

“It is unfortunate that the England women's hockey team had to cancel its India trip for the weekend matches in Bhubaneswar. We understand these are challenging times for every team as we all continue to battle the pandemic,” Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said.

With the Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH) yet to decide the alternative dates for the suspended fixtures, the Indian women are scheduled to host defending Women’s FIH Pro League and Olympic hockey champions, the Netherlands, in a double header on April 8 and 9.