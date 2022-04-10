FIH Pro League: Indian women's hockey team tops table after England matches cancelled

The Indian women’s hockey team’s two FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches against England have been cancelled. India have been awarded six points for the two games, which helped them rise to the top of the points table.

The two India vs England FIH Pro League matches, originally scheduled at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on April 2 and 3, were initially postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the English camp.

Despite best efforts from the Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH), Hockey India and England Hockey the matches could not be rescheduled.

“Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the two nations that the six points available for these two matches will be awarded to India,” the FIH said in a statement.

With these six points, India have climbed to the top of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 standings with 22 points from eight matches. Defending champions the Netherlands are second with 19 points from eight games while Germany are third with 13 points.

Playing their debut FIH Pro League season, the Indian women, who made the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have been impressive so far. India, world No. 9 in current FIH rankings, beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat and followed up with a 2-1 win and a 4-3 loss against Spain in February.

Indian women held Germany to back-to-back 1-1 draws at home and won one of the two shootouts. Then they beat reigning Olympic and world champions the Netherlands 1-0 in the first match before holding them to a 1-1 draw in the second. India, however, lost the shootout against the Dutch.

Savita Punia and Co. will next travel to Antwerp to play against Belgium on June 11 and 12.

The Indian women’s hockey team's final four matches, two against Argentina (June 18 and 19) and two against the USA (June 21 and 22) will be held at Rotterdam in the Netherlands.