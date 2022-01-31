Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: India hand China 7-1 drubbing

India made a winning start at the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 with a 7-1 triumph over China at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Monday.

Sushila Chanu converted two penalty strokes while Navneet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Neha and Sharmila Devi netted one each.

With the win, the Indian women’s hockey team moved to the third position in the FIH Pro League points table, with three points and a goal difference of plus six.

Making their debut in the FIH Pro League, India raced off the blocks and scored their first goal in just the fifth minute. Navneet Kaur found the net from inside the circle.

The Indian hockey team controlled the pace of the match from there on but a rare circle penetration from China in the 10th minute earned them the first penalty corner of the match.

Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia, however, stopped the blazing drive.

The women in blue continued to pile on pressure, going deep into the Chinese circle on several occasions and were rewarded with their second goal in the 12th minute. Neha doubled the lead with a close-range strike as India ended the opening quarter leading 2-0.

The Janneke Schopman-coached Indian side made a flurry of attacks in the second quarter as well but missed at least three easy opportunities.

As the game progressed, China also found their footing, but the resolute Indian defence ensured the scoreboard remained unchanged at the half-time hooter.

Post the break, India failed to convert a penalty corner and the resulting rebound but made amends in the 40th minute after a brilliant reverse hit from the experienced Vandana Katariya found the back of the board.

Although up 3-0, the Indian defence was tested regularly by China, who finally broke through, with Xue Deng slamming one in from the right side to end the third quarter at 3-1.

The last quarter, however, was all India as the team converted three penalty strokes and added a field goal in a span of five minutes.

After Sushila Chani converted the first penalty stroke in the 47th minute, Sharmila Devi scored again in the next minute through a cheeky tap in to swell India’s lead to 5-1.

China then fouled Indian players two more times in the striking circle and Gurjit Kaur and Sushila Chanu made no errors in beating the Chinese keeper Li Xinhuan, ending the game 7-1.

India play China again on Tuesday at the same venue.