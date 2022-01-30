Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian hockey team to debut against China – watch live in India

The Indian women's hockey team will begin its FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign against China at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Monday.

The match will mark the Indian women’s hockey team’s debut in the FIH Pro League, which is in its third season this year.

India were named as one of the replacements for Australia and New Zealand after they pulled out of the competition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other eight teams competing in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 are Argentina, Belgium, England, China, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and the USA.

Each team will play the other teams twice and the table topper at the end of all the fixtures will be declared the winners of the competition. The tournament concludes in June.

Currently ranked ninth in the world, India will face world No. 13 China on January 31 as well as February 1 before hosting Netherlands and Spain next month.

India defeated China 2-0 in the bronze medal match at the recently concluded Women’s Hockey Asia Cup.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian hockey team in the FIH Pro League since regular captain Rani Rampal is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

"We are eager to play in the FIH Hockey Pro League for the first time and continue to improve and gain confidence," said Savita Punia.

The Indian women’s hockey team will also participate at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China later this year.

India vs China: Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule, fixtures and live match times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

January 31, Monday: China vs India - 4:30 PM IST

February 1, Tuesday: China vs India - 4:30 PM IST

Where to watch the Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. India’s hockey matches begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and watch.hockey.