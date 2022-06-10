Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22: India resume campaign vs hosts Belgium - watch live

The Indian women’s hockey team will resume its FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign with a double-header against hosts Belgium over the weekend at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein Stadium in Antwerp.

India, which achieved their best-ever sixth position in the latest world hockey rankings, is third on the FIH Pro League points table with 22 points in eight games. The Belgian women’s hockey team, ranked eighth, is seventh on FIH Pro League standings with 12 points in eight matches.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the 24-member Indian team. Defender Deep Grace Ekka has been named as the vice-captain.

On the attacking front, experienced Vandana Katariya is expected to lead the charge while former captain Rani Rampal will likely take the field after going through a long rehabilitation.

In the last double-header against the second-placed Netherlands at home in April, the Indian women’s hockey team had won the first game 2-1 and went down in the second contest 3-1 via shootout.

"We have worked on the mistakes we made against the Netherlands in our previous two games and are confident that we will not repeat the same mistakes in the upcoming games," Savita said.

After the double-header against Belgium, India will play two games each against table-toppers Argentina on June 18-19 and then the United States on June 21-22 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

"This is going to be a very important leg of FIH Pro League matches in Europe as it will give us insights into our progress ahead of the World Cup in July,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said. “These matches are going to be critical in finalising our team for the World Cup."

India vs Belgium: Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

June 11, Saturday: India vs Belgium – 5:30 PM IST

June 12, Sunday: India vs Belgium – 5:30 PM IST

Where to watch Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Belgium matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports First TV channel in India. The matches begin at 5:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian team for Women’s FIH Pro League matches vs Belgium

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani Rampal