Women’s FIH Pro League hockey: Spain hand India first loss of the campaign

The Indian hockey team lost 4-3 against Spain in its Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Indian eves, making their FIH Pro League debut this season, came into the match undefeated in the tournament, having beaten China twice in the Muscat leg and Spain once in the first leg on Saturday.

Debutant Sangita Kumari (10’), Salima Tete (22’) and Namita Toppo (49’) scored the goals for India to cancel out strikes from Spain’s Begona Garcia (4’), Maialen Garcia (15’) and Belen Iglesias (24’). But Xantal Gine converted a penalty corner in the dying seconds to hand the visitors a win.

Having let a lead slip to lose Saturday’s match 2-1, world No. 6 Spain started with purpose and took the lead four minutes in. Begona Garcia, who was excellent throughout the match, dived in to divert the ball past India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia.

India, the world No. 9, tried to find a quick response but were mostly on the backfoot against Spain’s impressive zonal pressing. In the 10th minute, though, a piece of brilliant individual skill by debutant Sangita Kumari inside the opposition box helped India equalise.

In the dying seconds of the opening period, Spain won three back-to-back penalty quarters. Savita managed to keep out the first two but couldn’t keep out Maialen Garcia’s deflected shot in the third.

The second quarter saw two brilliant goals. Salima Tete’s powerful drive and finish in the 22nd minute was cancelled out by an even more spectacular goal by Belen Iglesias a couple of minutes later. Latching onto a cheeky pass, the Spaniard juggled the ball on her stick a couple of times before lobbing it over a helpless Savita Punia. The half-time hooter sounded with Spain leading 3-2.

Five minutes into the third period, Spain could’ve extended their lead but Savita Punia pulled off an excellent save to keep out Laura Barrios’ penalty stroke.

Trailing by a goal going into the final quarter, the Indian team rallied and made it 3-3 in the 49th minute. After a goal-mouth scramble, Namita Toppo bundled the ball inside Spain’s net to set up an intriguing finish to the match.

Both teams went to and fro for a winner and it was Spain who found it, right in the final seconds of the match. Xantal Gine’s drag flick from a penalty corner deflected off an Indian runner and lodged itself in the bottom right corner of the goal.

The late goal gave Spain their first win of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22.

Despite the defeat, India remain third in the points table, behind Argentina and the Netherlands, with nine points from four outings.

India face former Olympic champions and world No. 5 Germany next. The matches will be played on March 12 and 13 in Bhubaneswar.