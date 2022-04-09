Women’s FIH Pro League: India lose shootout to Netherlands

The Indian women’s hockey team lost to defending champions the Netherlands FIH Pro League 2021-22 in a shootout at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

Rajwinder Kaur (34”) gave India the lead but Yibbi Jansen (53’) equalised for the Dutch to ensure the scores remained tied at 1-1 after regulation time. The Netherlands won the shootout 3-1.

According to FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at full-time, the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout is then played and the winner of the shootout bags an extra bonus point from the match

Following the result, India stayed at second place in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 standings with 18 points from eight matches while the Netherlands remained on top with 19 points from as many outings.

Riding high on their historic win over the Dutch on Friday, India started the match with confidence and won back-to-back penalty corners within the first 30 seconds. The second, resulted in the opening goal of the match.

Gurjit Kaur’s deflected drag-flick was turned in by Rajwinder Kaur in the 34th second as India got off to a dream start against the reigning Olympic and world champions.

The Dutch, currently the top team in the FIH rankings, looked for an early response but it was world No. 9 India who were asking the majority of the questions against a young Netherlands side.

The visitors, however, created some opportunities of their own and came close to equalising in the ninth minute. A whipped cross from the right found De Nooijer unmarked at the far post, but the Dutch attacker couldn’t quite control the ball which was played in with pace.

The second quarter saw the Netherlands grow in the game and create more dangerous chances for themselves. India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia needed to make three sharp saves to keep her team’s lead intact before the half-time hooter.

The Indian midfield regrouped after the break and threatened the Dutch circle. Navjot Kaur missed a good chance to extend India’s lead minutes in when she found herself with time and space to shoot inside the Netherlands circle but failed to connect with the ball.

The latter half of the third quarter, both teams created a few goal scoring opportunities but the two goalkeepers made some fantastic saves to set up a cracker of a fourth period.

Both India and the Netherlands showed some positive intent in the fourth period. The Dutch tried to crowd the Indian circle in search of the equaliser.

They thought they almost got one in the 49th minute after Jansen’s penalty corner seemed to have Savita beat but Monika was on the goalline to divert the shot away.

The Dutch team kept knocking at India’s doors, particularly through penalty corners, but the Indian women defended in numbers to keep hold of their advantage.

Trying to safeguard a one-goal lead was always going to be a dangerous ploy and it eventually backfired in the 53rd minute as Yibbi Jansen finally made a penalty corner count, planting her drag flick at the top right corner. Savita, who had been excellent throughout the match, was beaten by the sheer pace on the strike.

India could have regained their lead almost immediately but Gurjit’s penalty corner came out after rattling the post. The match ended at 1-1 forcing a shootout, which India lost 3-1.

The match was India’s final home fixture in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22. Savita Punia and Co. will travel to Antwerp next to play Belgium on June 11 and 12.

The Indian women’s hockey team's final four matches, two against Argentina and two against the USA will be held at Rotterdam.