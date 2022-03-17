Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: India face defending champions Netherlands on April 8 and 9 at home

India will host defending Women’s FIH Pro League and Olympic hockey champions Netherlands in a double header on April 8 and 9. The FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Indian women’s hockey team was scheduled to play world No. 1 Netherlands on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following COVID-19 concerns.

India, making their Women’s FIH Pro League debut this season, are currently second in the standings with 12 points from six matches. Indian women beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat followed by a 2-1 win and a 4-3 loss against Spain in February.

The Indian women, world No. 9 in recent FIH rankings, recently held Germany to back-to-back 1-1 draws at home and proceeded to win one of the two shootouts.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are third on the table with 11 points from four outings. The Dutch women beat Belgium 2-0 and 3-1 in October and November last year followed by back-to-back 1-0 and 2-2 (3-2 shootout) wins against Spain in February.

India’s last meeting against the Netherlands was at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics group stage match where they lost 5-1. The Netherlands went on to win the gold medal at Tokyo.

Before they play the Dutch, however, the Indian women’s hockey team will face world No. 4 England on April 2 and 3 in Bhubaneswar. Netherlands are also set to face USA at home on the same dates.