Women’s FIH Pro League: The Netherlands withdraw from matches vs India in Odisha

The Netherlands hockey team will not travel to India for its Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches, scheduled on February 19 and 20 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

The Netherlands were scheduled to play two matches against India. However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in the European country, the defending champions cited travel advice received from its medical committee as a reason for not travelling.

“After mutual deliberation and consultation with the players, the staff of the Dutch national team announced that they wanted to follow this advice and that they did not want to travel to India at the moment,” the Dutch federation said in a statement.

Hockey India, meanwhile, said it was discussing the implications of the Dutch pullout with the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"We were confident of successfully hosting the matches in a secure bio bubble similar to that of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup held at the same venue just three months ago where 16 teams participated," Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said.

The Netherlands lead the Women’s FIH Pro League points table having dropped just one point from four games. The Dutch side, which is also the top-ranked women’s hockey team in the world, has won both the previous FIH Pro League editions.

The Indian hockey team, which is playing its first women’s FIH Pro League, is unbeaten and placed second in the standings after two wins over China in Muscat earlier in February.

Currently ranked ninth in the world, India will next host world No. 6 Spain on February 26 and 27 at Kalinga Stadium for the two Women’s FIH Pro League matches.

The Indian women’s hockey team will head to Birmingham, UK for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after the FIH Pro League concludes in June. Indian women will also participate in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China in September.