Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: India beat spirited China 2-1

India defeated China 2-1 in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday.

This was the Indian women’s hockey team’s second win over the Chinese team in as many days, having triumphed 7-1 on Monday.

The two victories catapulted India to the top of the FIH Pro League points table. They now have six points and a goal difference of plus seven.

In the 2-1 win, Gurjit Kaur scored through two penalty corners while Wang Shumin was on the scoresheet for China.

India took the lead in the third minute through a penalty corner, with Gurjit Kaur sending a low, powerful flick past the Chinese defense and goalkeeper Wu Surong.

The Indian hockey team continued pressing hard and made several circle penetrations. Lalremsiami missed an easy tap in the ninth minute, which was one of the many opportunities India had in the opening quarter.

The first quarter ended 1-0 in India’s favour.

China, who were defending deep in the first 15 minutes, looked aggressive in the second quarter but the tight Indian backline thwarted any attempts made by their opponents.

However, as the quarter progressed, the India women’s hockey team once again took the upper hand and forced the weary Chinese deep into their half.

The Indian team was relentless in the attack, especially from the left flank, but could not convert any of their 12 circle penetrations and ended the first-half with a 1-0 lead.

China put up a much-improved showing in the third quarter, holding the fort at the back and even looked threatening in the offence.

The Chinese team’s forays in the Indian circle came to fruition in the 39th minute when an unmarked Wang Shumin beat India goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia with a drive to restore parity.

India then earned two penalty corners but could not convert any before the third quarter ended.

The final 15 minutes saw India taking the lead again as drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur converted another penalty corner with a brilliant drive in the 49th minute.

India enjoyed most of the possession for the remainder of the match and ended the game strongly with a 2-1 win.

The Indian hockey team will next host the Netherlands on February 19 and 20 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.