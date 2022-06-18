Women’s FIH Pro League: Savita Punia heroics hand India shootout victory over champions Argentina

The Indian women’s hockey team held champions-elect Argentina to a 3-3 draw in regulation time before captain Savita Punia handed her side a 2-1 shootout win in their FIH Pro League 2021-22 first leg match at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday.

Lalremsiami (3’) and Gurjit Kaur (36’, 50’) scored India’s goals but Argentina kept pace courtesy a Agustina Gorzelany (21’, 36’, 44’) hat-trick. Indian goalkeeper Savita Puna made four saves during the shootout.

This was India’s first win of any kind against Argentina in women’s hockey.

Heading into the match, the Indian women had never tasted victory against Argentina in their nine meetings since 1974. Argentina won eight of these while the other fixture ended in a draw. The last time the two sides faced off was at the Tokyo 2020 semi-finals, which Argentina won 2-1.

India began the match well and threatened to take the lead through an early penalty corner but Gurjit Kaur’s low drag flick was well-saved by Argentina goalkeeper Belen Succi.

The experienced Succi, however, was left bamboozled minutes later as Lalremsiami, with her back to the goal, produced a brilliant flick to divert Deep Grace Ekka’s pass into the Argentina goal and gave India a 1-0 lead.

Having conceded early, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallists Argentina stepped up their offensive efforts but the Indian women held out to preserve the lead until the end of the first quarter.

World No. 1 Argentina, though, found a way through in the second quarter as Agustina Gorzelany’s mishit penalty corner took a wicked deflection off Sushila Chanu's stick and eluded Indian custodian Savita Punia.

India had an opportunity to retake the lead after Neha, playing her 100th international match for India, set up Monika with a shooting opportunity. The Argentina defence managed to clear the danger as the first-half ended at 1-1.

Argentina finally edged ahead in the 36th minute after Gorzelany converted a penalty stroke to make the score 2-1 in Argentina’s favour but India responded almost immediately with Gurjit Kaur scoring her 77th international goal through a penalty corner.

Gorzelany, again, dragged Argentina back in front after converting a scorching penalty corner towards the end of the quarter.

The Indian eves kept fighting hard for a goal in the final quarter and were rewarded with a penalty corner after Udita was tripped following a skillful run inside the Argentina circle.

Gurjit Kaur capitalised on the chance to score her second goal of the match, which brought India level at 3-3. The score remained unchanged till the final whistle, forcing a shootout.

According to FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at full-time, the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout is then played and the winner of the shootout bags two extra bonus points from the match while the loser gets one.

Argentina have already secured the FIH Pro League title and have 39 points after 15 matches. India, playing their debut season, are poised to finish third and have secured 24 points from 11 outings.

The two teams face off again on Sunday for the second leg.