The Indian hockey team continued its winning run in the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Asian champions Japan in its second match of Pool B in Valencia, Spain on Monday.

India beat Chile 3-1 in their opening match on Sunday and with a win over Japan, India now just need to avoid defeat against world No. 20 South Africa in their final pool fixture on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

India’s young midfielder Salima Tete (4’) got India off the mark before Beauty Dungdung, playing her second match for India, scored her first international goal in the 39th minute. Japan pulled one back through Rui Takashima (48’) in the final quarter.

Much like in their first match, the Indian women’s hockey team pushed its opponents on the back foot with attacking intent.

Salima Tete with her brisk pace and clever stickwork bamboozled the Japanese backline inside the D and gave India an early lead.

From there, both Japan and India looked solid in the midfield but could not take their chances in the attacking third.

After the first half ended 1-0, India, ranked three places above Japan in the women’s hockey rankings at No. 8, looked more threatening and shifted flanks effectively.

India doubled their lead in the 39th minute with Beauty Dungdung pushing herself past the scramble in the Japanese D to tap the ball into the net.

The final quarter saw Japan desperately searching for a way back. India stepped up with more intensity but could not deny Japan’s Rui Takashima, who deflected the ball past Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia in the 48th minute.

India, who threatened to score the third goal early in the final quarter, committed numbers in the defence as Japan started making crucial interceptions. However, the Indian side eventually saw off the attacks to keep their lead intact till the final hooter.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

The eventual winner of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup will be promoted to the FIH Pro League’s 2023-24 season.