The Indian hockey team started its Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 campaign with a 3-1 win over Chile in the opening match of Pool B in Valencia, Spain on Sunday.

Indian forward Sangita Kumari (2’) and midfielder Sonika (10’) gave India an early cushion in the first quarter while Navneet Kaur (31’) made it 3-0. Fernanda Villagran pulled one back for Chile in the 43rd minute.

The Indian women’s hockey team started the match running and was clinical in both attack and defence. Midfielder Salima Tete and veteran forward Vandana Katariya combined to pass the ball to Sangita Kumari in the D, who converted quickly to put India 1-0 ahead.

India, ranked eighth in the women’s hockey rankings, doubled their advantage over the world No. 14 Chile in the 10th minute through another team goal.

This time, forward Navneet Kaur cut the Chilian defence and provided a chip pass to Sonika at the far post, who made no mistake in front of an open goal to make it 2-0.

India dominated the possession in the second quarter and occasionally stalled a few brewing Chilian attacks. India failed to convert multiple penalty corners and ended the first half with a 2-0 lead.

The third quarter saw a goal each from India and Chile. Navneet Kaur netted one in the top corner to make it 3-0 in the 31st minute before a deflection from Indian defender Udita off Fernanda Villagran’s drag-flick beat Indian goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia in the 43rd minute.

Chile, encouraged by the goal at the end of the third quarter, improved their intensity in the final quarter while India continued to miss their chances in the penalty corners. Both teams, however, failed to add to the scoresheet as India won the match 3-1.

India will now face world No. 11 and Asian champions Japan on Monday at the same venue followed by their last pool match against South Africa on Wednesday. The top teams from the group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The eventual winner of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup will be promoted to the FIH Pro League’s 2023-24 season.