World Women's Curling Championships 2022: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

Fresh off an exhilarating women’s curling tournament at Beijing 2022 packed full with ups, downs, twists and turns, the top rinks are back on the ice for more at this month's World Women’s Curling Championships 2022.

The tournament will take place from March 19 - March 27 at the CN Centre in Prince George, Canada.

The British Columbia city was due to host to the 2020 edition and - their first ever worlds – before the event had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Current reigning champions and eight-time title holders Switzerland will be joined by 12 of the best women’s teams from around the world including: Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey United States and Czech Republic.

RCF were set to compete in the event but were removed following the introduction of an emergency ruling by World Curling.

The freshly vacated spot was offered to the third and then, four-place finishers from the World Qualification event 2022 Latvia and Finland. However, both teams were unable to accept the offer at short notice.

It was then decided that the three teams ranked highest in the World Rankings, who had not yet qualified, would be offered the chance to compete with the understanding the highest ranked side would have first refusal.

At the conclusion of this process Czech Republic were announced as the 13th team.

Below we take a look at the teams, schedule, stars to watch and more.

World Women's Curling Championships 2022: Schedule & format

The World Women’s Curling Championship 2022 are scheduled to take place from March 19 – March 27.

In the preliminary round of the competition 12 teams will play a “round-robin” tournament whereby they will all face each other once.

These matches will take place across 20 sessions, or draws, and will take place every day at 09:00, 14:00 and 19:00 local time (UTC -8 hours) from March 19 to March 25.

The top two teams following the round-robin tournament will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. The next four teams will meet in qualification games on March 26 at 13:00 to determine other two teams will make the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will then take place the same day in the evening at 19:00.

March 27 will signal the final day of curling action and will see the bronze medal game begin at 11:00 before all eyes fall on the gold medal match slated to begin at 16:00.

You can find a full breakdown of the days and the draws here.

Team Sweden celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating Switzerland Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Countries in action at the World Women's Curling Championships 2022

A total of 12 teams will be competing in the 43rd women's world championships ranging from the 17-time title winners Canada to world championship debutants Turkey.

The countries in the mix are:

Canada (Skip: Kerri Einarson, Third: Val Sweeting, Second: Shannon Birchard, Lead: Briane Meilleur, Alternate: Krysten Karwacki)

(Skip: Kerri Einarson, Third: Val Sweeting, Second: Shannon Birchard, Lead: Briane Meilleur, Alternate: Krysten Karwacki) Czech Republic (Skip: Alzbeta Baudysova, Third: Petra Vinsova, Second: Michaela Baudysova, Lead: Klara Svatonova, Alternate: Lenka Hronova)

(Skip: Alzbeta Baudysova, Third: Petra Vinsova, Second: Michaela Baudysova, Lead: Klara Svatonova, Alternate: Lenka Hronova) Denmark (Skip: Madeleine Dupont, Third: Mathilde Halse, Second: Denise Dupont, Lead: My Larsen, Alternate: Jasmin Lander)

(Skip: Madeleine Dupont, Third: Mathilde Halse, Second: Denise Dupont, Lead: My Larsen, Alternate: Jasmin Lander) Germany (Skip: Daniela Jentsch, Third: Emira Abbes, Second: Mia Höhne, Leader: Analena Jentsch, Alternate: Klara-Hermine Fomm)

(Skip: Daniela Jentsch, Third: Emira Abbes, Second: Mia Höhne, Leader: Analena Jentsch, Alternate: Klara-Hermine Fomm) Italy (Skip: Stefania Constantini, Third: Marta Lo Deserto, Second: Angela Romei, Lead: Giulia Zardini Lacedelli, Alternate: Elena Dami)

(Skip: Stefania Constantini, Third: Marta Lo Deserto, Second: Angela Romei, Lead: Giulia Zardini Lacedelli, Alternate: Elena Dami) Japan (Fourth: Kitazawa Ikue, Third: Matsumura Chiaki, Skip: Nakajima Seina, Lead: Ishigooka Hasumi, Alternate: Suzuki Minori)

(Fourth: Kitazawa Ikue, Third: Matsumura Chiaki, Skip: Nakajima Seina, Lead: Ishigooka Hasumi, Alternate: Suzuki Minori) Norway (Fourth: Kristin Skaslien, Skip: Marianne Rørvik, Second: Mille Nordbye, Lead: Martine Rønning, Alternate: Eirin Mesloe)

(Fourth: Kristin Skaslien, Skip: Marianne Rørvik, Second: Mille Nordbye, Lead: Martine Rønning, Alternate: Eirin Mesloe) Scotland (Skip: Rebecca Morrison, Third: Gina Aitken, Second: Sophie Sinclair, Lead: Mili Smith)

(Skip: Rebecca Morrison, Third: Gina Aitken, Second: Sophie Sinclair, Lead: Mili Smith) Korea (Skip: Kim Eun-jung, Third: Kim Kyeong-ae, Second: Kim Cho-hi, Lead: Kim Seon-yeong, Alternate: Kim Yeong-mi)

(Skip: Kim Eun-jung, Third: Kim Kyeong-ae, Second: Kim Cho-hi, Lead: Kim Seon-yeong, Alternate: Kim Yeong-mi) Sweden (Skip: Anna Hasselborg, Third: Sara McManus, Second: Agnes Knochenhauer, Lead: Sofia Mabergs, Alternate: Johanna Heldin)

(Skip: Anna Hasselborg, Third: Sara McManus, Second: Agnes Knochenhauer, Lead: Sofia Mabergs, Alternate: Johanna Heldin) Switzerland (Fourth: Alina Paetz, Skip: Silvana Tirinzoni, Second: Esther Neuenschwander, Lead: Melanie

(Fourth: Alina Paetz, Skip: Silvana Tirinzoni, Second: Esther Neuenschwander, Lead: Melanie Turkey (Skip: Dilsat Yildiz, Third: Öznur Polat, Second: Berfin Sengül, Lead: Ayse Gözütok, Alternate: Mihriban Polat)

(Skip: Dilsat Yildiz, Third: Öznur Polat, Second: Berfin Sengül, Lead: Ayse Gözütok, Alternate: Mihriban Polat) United States (Skip: Cory Christensen, Third: Sarah Anderson, Second: Vicky Persinger, Lead: Taylor Anderson, Alternate: Sydney Mullaney)

Stefania Constantini was a surprise package at Beijing 2022 and will lead Italy in Canada Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Stars to watch out for at the World Women's Curling Championships 2022

With Team Muirhead and Team Fujisawa, gold and silver medalists from Beijing 2022, not competing for Scotland or Japan respectively, plus a handful of other countries fielding different teams from those who appeared at the recent Games in China, the championships are set to be relatively open.

Still, leading the charge for this year’s title will no doubt be the current champions: Team Switzerland.

Unchanged from their title win in 2019, which they then backed up with victory again in 2021, the Swiss quartet are more than familiar with what it takes when performing on the world stage, and they’ll be eager to remind everyone that after they suffered an uncharacteristic slip-up in Beijing.

As the round-robin phase of the tournament progressed, skip Silvana Tirinizoni and her team looked every bit like reigning world champions as they qualified for the finals in top spot.

However, a super start quickly crumbled away after they were unravelled by Japan 6-8 in the semi-final.

Out of the hunt for gold they then faced Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg in the bronze medal match. Despite an almighty comeback from 2-6 down Switzerland found themselves ultimately on the losing side to go home empty handed.

Like Switzerland, Sweden will also be hunting an improved performance in Canada. The reigning Olympic champions heading into Beijing were defeated by Great Britain in the semi-final denying them the chance to defend their title.

Team Hasselborg are also yet to claim a world championship title after twice finishing runners-up in 2018 and 2019 before finishing in fourth at last year’s event.

Hosts Canada, with 17 titles to their name, will be another rink to keep an eye out for.

Skip Kerri Einarson, who made her debut at worlds just last year, has been selected to represent the Maple Leaf for a second time and she’ll will be hoping for a much better outing this time around.

The Canadians started off last year’s championships strongly but struggled as the competition progressed before bowing out entirely at the hands of Sweden in a qualification game.

After Jennifer Jones' disappointing fifth place finish in the women’s competition at Beijing 2022 a sense of pride will also likely be on the line for the traditional curling powerhouse nation looking to reassert itself on the world stage.

Joining these three teams in the mix will be Korea and Italy.

In addition to winning silver on home soil at PyeongChang 2018 skip Kim EunJung and her team have made three world championship appearances with a best-ever fifth-place finish back in 2017. With Beijing 2022 under their belts this rink has the potential to go far.

Italy, meanwhile, will be led by surprise Beijing 2022 mixed doubles champion Stefania Costantini.

The 22-year-old rocked the curling world alongside partner Amos Mosaner after the duo went on an unbeaten run to win their country's first ever curling gold medal in China upsetting Great Britain, Canada and Sweden along the way.

Given that Italy are hosting the next edition of the Winter Games in 2026 expect Cortina native Constantini to consider this tournament as preparations for what lies ahead.

