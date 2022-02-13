Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 4 round-up: Switzerland defeat Canada to extend winning run

The women’s curling tournament at Beijing 2022 continued to deliver more twists as the round-robin element passed the halfway mark on Sunday (13 February).

World champions Switzerland once again flashed their impressive winning credentials as they downed Canada 8-4 to extend their win streak to 5-0 in the 'Ice Cube'.

Jennifer Jones’ attempt at redemption following yesterday’s loss to Sweden failed to gain traction after calamitous eighth and ninth ends flipped what had been a close clash in the Swiss’ favour.

Back-to-back final misses by the Canadian skip gave Switzerland consecutive two-point steals, pushing the score-line from 4-4 to 8-4 going into the final end.

Deep into the tenth, when it became clear a four-point end wasn’t on the cards, the Canadians made the call to concede the game to drop 1-3.

Reigning champions Sweden returned to winning ways, after yesterday's upset to China, with a 10-4 triumph over the United States of America.

Team USA looked the brighter of the two sides at the start, sitting 3-2 up going into the fifth end.

However, a two-point steal by Sweden in the sixth promptly altered the course of the match as skip Anna Hasselborg leapt on a chance to punish her counterpart’s mistakes.

Posting another score of two in the eighth end, Sweden pushed their lead out to 7-4.

The nail in the coffin for skip Tabitha Peterson and her rink came in the ninth end when Hasselborg delivered a sublime takeout to remove the US’ only stone in the house to lie four.

Peterson had a draw to the button to take one, but an overthrow meant that Sweden stole three to blow the score-line out to 10-6.

The US conceded the game and with it accepted back-to-back losses. They will return to the National Aquatics Centre tomorrow (14 Feb) to take on Republic of Korea.

Beijing 2022 women's curling round up: Hosts China best PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists Republic of Korea

China backed up their stunning win against the reigning Olympic champions with a hard-fought win over Republic of Korea to move 2-3.

Demonstrating why curling is often likened to chess - the game, decided in extra ends, was as thrilling as it was tactical.

Korea laid down an early marker of intent as they stole two from Team China in the opening end.

After notching a steal of their own in the third end, the hosts drew things back to level, leaving things perfectly poised at 3-3 at the conclusion of the fifth.

A busy house in the eighth end caused both teams to call time outs as they plotted how they could harness the chaos to their advantage. In the end it was the Chinese who came out on top after a well executed hit and roll by fourth Wang Rui put the hosts in front 5-4.

Korea elected to blank the ninth end to retain the hammer in the tenth and it was a gamble that paid off as they scored one to tie the scores and force an extra end.

Another superb final shot by Wang with the hammer gave China an all-important score of one to take the end and the game, 6-5.

Elsewhere, Great Britain posted an emphatic 7-2 victory over Denmark.

A three-point steal in the ninth end for the Britons was enough for the Danes who conceded the game ahead of the tenth.

Britain are now tied for third with Sweden and the United States in the round-robin table. They will return to face Sochi 2014 champions Canada in tomorrow's evening session.

Team China celebrate their second victory in the women's curling competition at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Women’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 4 results in full:

Great Britain 7-2 Denmark

Sweden 10-4 United States of America

People's Republic of China 6-5 Republic of Korea

Switzerland 8-4 Canada

Team Sweden celebrate their victory over Team USA in the Ice Cube at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

