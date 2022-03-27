ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India bow out after losing thriller against South Africa

The Indian women’s cricket team failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 after losing to South Africa by three wickets in their last league stage match at Christchurch on Sunday.

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj struck half-centuries while Harmanpreet Kaur added 48 to take India to a defendable 274/7 in 50 overs.

South Africa, though, got off to a solid start courtesy Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall before Mignon du Preez took the Proteas across the line. This was the second-highest run chase in Women’s ODI World Cup

After the round-robin stage, India are fifth in the points table with six points from seven matches. Fourth-placed West Indies have seven points.

West Indies will now face table-toppers Australia while England and South Africa will play the second semi-final.

With defending champions England winning their match against Bangladesh and confirming the third semi-final spot, India had to win against South Africa on Sunday to make the semi-final cut.

Opting to bat first, India’s openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana laid a strong foundation, with Shafali opting an aggressive approach from the get-go.

The 18-year-old Shafali Verma, playing her first Women’s World Cup, targeted the pacers and, despite a niggle in her left knee, muscled her way to a brisk 40-ball fifty.

The quick innings also helped India record their highest powerplay score – 68 in 10 overs – of this tournament so far.

India lost their first wicket at 91 when Shafali Verma faced an unfortunate ending after a mix up with Smriti Mandhana caused her run-out.

South Africa picked up another quick wicket but Smriti Mandhana and captain Mithali Raj steadied the ship, stitching together an 80-run stand.

Although Smriti was out at 71 off a stunning catch from Chloe Tryon, Mithali continued to pile up runs on the board with Harmanpreet Kaur.

The 39-year-old Indian skipper scored her 64th ODI fifty – 13th in the Women’s World Cup – to become the oldest Indian to reach a half-century at the quadrennial event. Interestingly, she is also the youngest Indian to reach the milestone.

South Africa broke through with Mithali Raj’s wicket at 234/4 and did well in the final 10 overs to stall India’s scoring rate.

Harmanpreet Kaur carried India to 274/7 as the other batters failed to add much to the total.

In reply, South Africa lost their first wicket at just 14 runs, but Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall batted brilliantly to put their team firmly in the driver’s seat.

With Jhulan Goswami out with a side strain, none of the Indian bowlers managed to find an answer to the clean strokeplay from the two South Africans, who struck a 125-run partnership for the second wicket.

With South Africa needing less than a run-a-ball and nine wickets in hand, India finally found a breakthrough.

First Lara Goodall was stumped by Richa Ghosh then Laura Wolvaardt was bowled by Harmanpreet Kaur, sending both the set batters back. The scoreboard read 145/3 in 28 overs.

The pitch began providing turn and India put a cap on the scoring rate through spinners Harmanpreet Kaur and Sneh Rana.

However, Mignon du Preez and Marizanne Kapp held fort to help South Africa slowly inch closer to the target.

India struck again in the 45th over, sending back Mignon du Preez but an expensive 47th over by Rajeshwaree Gayakwad gave away 14 runs and brought the equation to 20 needed from 18 deliveries.

South Africa batted patiently to bring it down to seven off the last over, which was bowled by Deepti Sharma.

India effected a run-out in the third ball and followed it up with Mignon du Preez’s wicket, which was later overturned due to the delivery being a no-ball for overstepping.

Mignon du Preez scored a run on the last delivery of the match to knock India out of the tournament.

India vs South Africa, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, brief scores: India 274/7 (Smriti Mandhana 71, Mithali Raj 68; Masabata Klaas 3/38) lose to South Africa (Laura Wolvaardt 80, Mignon du Preez 52*; Harmanpreet Kaur 2/42) by three wickets.