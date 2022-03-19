ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India lose to Australia by six wickets

The Indian women’s cricket team lost to an in-form Australia by six wickets at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

Put in to bat first on the batting-friendly Eden Park pitch, Indian middle-order batters - Yastika Bhatia, captain Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur - scored half-centuries each to help India put a competitive 277/7 on board. Australia, however, chased down the target with three balls to spare to become first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

India, who have two wins and three losses from the five matches, will now have to win the remaining two matches to keep the qualification hopes for the Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals alive.

While India are placed fourth on the points table with a net run-rate of 0.456, Australia, meanwhile, remained unbeaten and are on top of the leaderboard.

Hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma came in place of all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the playing XI, but India lost early wickets and failed to take advantage of the powerplay overs.

Australian seamer Darcie Brown dismissed both Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (10 runs) and Shafali Verma (12) cheaply as India tottered at 28/2 in six overs.

However, the middle-order, which crumbled in the last game against England, came to the party to give India a defendable total.

Yastika Bhatia (59) and Mithali Raj (68) laid a solid platform with a record stand of 130 runs, which is the highest third-wicket partnership for India against Australia in women’s ODIs.

With her knock, Mithali Raj has now the joint-most fifties in the Women's Cricket World Cup with 12. The Indian batter shares the record with former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 171 last time India met Australia at the World Cup, came in at No. 5 and put the six-time world champions under pressure with a quickfire 57 from 47 balls.

After losing Richa Ghosh (8) and Sneh Rana (0) early at the other end, Harmanpreet Kaur found able support from Pooja Vastrakar, who scored 34 from 28 balls, to help India reach a respectable score.

The Australian bowlers gave away 29 extras which included 24 wides. Darcie Brown was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets for 30 runs in eight overs.

In reply, Australian batters Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy took advantage of shorter boundaries and combined 121 for the opening stand.

India eventually found an opening with back-to-back wickets. After Sneh Rana dismissed Alyssa Healy (72) in the 20th over, Pooja Vastrakar got the edge of Rachael Haynes (43) in the next over to bring India back into the game.

For the third wicket, the Australian captain Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry stitched a 103-run partnership.

After Ellyse Perry was dismissed on 28 by Pooja Vastrakar after a rain break, Lanning kept the scoreboard moving.

Lanning, however, was dismissed by Meghna Singh on 97 and missed out on her 15th century with 8 runs required off 8 balls.

Beth Mooney, who scored quickfire 30 from 20 balls, guided Australia to a comfortable victory in the last over.

India will play Bangladesh on Tuesday followed by their last Women’s Cricket World Cup group stage game against South Africa on Sunday.

India vs Australia, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, brief scores: India 277/7 (Mithali Raj 68, Yastika Bhatia 59; Darcie Brown 3/30) lose to Australia 280/4 (Meg Lanning 97, Alyssa Healy 72; Pooja Vastrakar 2/43) by six wickets.