ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan kicks off Mithali Raj and Co’s campaign – watch live streaming

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand on Sunday, March 6.

The Indian women’s cricket team lost in the final against England in the last edition in 2017 and will be looking to do one better this year. The Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 starts on March 4 while the final will be played on April 3.

There are eight teams – India, Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh and South Africa – vying for the trophy this year.

The eight teams will play each other in a single-legged round-robin format. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals.

England are the reigning Women’s Cricket World Cup champions while Australia are the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won six of the 11 editions so far.

India are two-time runners ups, having fallen short in the 2005 and 2017 finals.

With coach Romesh Pawar at the helm, India have sent a 15-member squad for the tournament.

The Indian women’s cricket team will be captained by the veteran Mithali Raj with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The squad features experienced players like Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana alongside exciting upcoming talents like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh.

Indian team for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

India’s run-up to the World Cup hasn’t been ideal with the team losing the one-off T20I and four of the five ODI matches it played against the hosts in New Zealand to acclimatise themselves to the conditions.

Mithali and Co., however, have done better in the recent warm-up matches, beating South Africa and West Indies.

After their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India play their second match against hosts New Zealand on March 10.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India’s schedule and live match start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Sunday, March 6: India vs Pakistan – 6:30 AM IST

Thursday, March 10: India vs New Zealand - 6:30 AM IST

Saturday, March 12: India vs West Indies - 6:30 AM IST

Wednesday, March 16: India vs England - 6:30 AM IST

Saturday, March 19: India vs Australia - 6:30 AM IST

Tuesday, March 22: India vs Bangladesh - 6:30 AM IST

Sunday, March 27: India vs South Africa - 6:30 AM IST

Where to watch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 live in India?

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India. Hindi commentary broadcast will be aired on the Star Sports 1 HD channel.

Live streaming of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be on Disney+ Hotstar.