Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India player tests COVID positive, tie vs Korea cancelled

The Indian women’s hockey team’s league match against hosts South Korea in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy has been cancelled after an Indian player tested COVID-positive.

Hockey India, the governing body for the game in India, said on social media that the match would not take place as scheduled on Wednesday due to a COVID-related concern.

This is the second league match involving India that has been impacted by COVID. India’s match against Malaysia was affected due to the same reason. Malaysia eventually withdrew from the tournament.

The Indian hockey team had beaten Thailand 13-0 in their only match at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy so far. India are scheduled to play China next on Thursday.

This is the Indian women’s hockey team’s first event since the Tokyo Olympics. India are currently ranked ninth, the highest among all teams in the ongoing tournament.

India have won the trophy Asian Women’s Champions Trophy once - in 2016 - and have reached the finals in each of the last two editions.