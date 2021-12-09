Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India vs China called off due to COVID concerns

The Indian women’s hockey team’s match against China in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 has been called off as a precaution against COVID-19.

An Indian player had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, due to which India’s match against hosts South Korea was cancelled on Wednesday.

The match against China on Thursday was also deemed unsafe to go on due to the same reason.

This is the third league match involving the Indian hockey team that has been called off due to COVID-related concerns, after the games against Malaysia and South Korea.

Malaysia eventually had to withdraw from the tournament.

It is unclear whether India’s final league match against Japan on Saturday will take place or not. India have played one match so far in the tournament, beating Thailand 13-0.

The Indian hockey team, champions in 2016, reached the final in the last edition in 2018, losing to South Korea.