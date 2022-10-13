Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final, live streaming, IND vs SL: Six-time champions India favourites 

Six-time champions India will take on Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Saturday.

India and Sri Lanka come into the summit clash having won their respective semi-finals in contrasting fashion. Shafali Verma's quickfire 42 and Deepti Sharma's three wickets led India to a 74-run win over Thailand, whereas Sri Lanka snuck past Pakistan by one run despite putting on just 122 runs in their 20 overs.

Watch India vs Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final live streaming in India!

India will feature in the Women’s Asia Cup final for the record seventh time in the eighth edition. The inaugural edition in 2004 was played between India and Sri Lanka in the form of a bilateral series, which was won by India 5-0.

India were denied the title last time in 2018 when they lost to Bangladesh by three wickets in the final at Kuala Lumpur. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be playing their fourth final, and their first since 2008.

In the round-robin stage match between the two sides, India put on 150 runs on the board before bowling out Sri Lanka on 109. India topped the Women’s Asia Cup points table with five wins and one loss to Pakistan while Sri Lanka managed four wins and two losses, against India and Pakistan.

India’s middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues is the top-scorer at the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 so far with 215 runs at an average of over 71 while Deepti Sharma leads the bowling charts with 13 wickets.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final live in India

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India on Saturday from 1.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.