Winter sports fashion on the rise at Beijing 2022 and we love it

China is enjoying a huge boom in winter sports participation thanks to Beijing 2022.

The Winter Olympics host nation claims it has surpassed its target of 300 million participants, according to sportsbusiness.com, following a report by the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

Given the popularity of the Olympic Winter Games, there will no doubt be a further rush to the snow and ice.

China wowed with their red longline coats at the Opening Ceremony so we can expect to see even more style on the slopes.

The global sports clothing market has been estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

We cast our eyes over some ski chic that has been on show in Beijing and beyond.

Anderson a winner in the fashion stakes

Jamie Anderson did not achieve her goal of a third straight Winter Olympics gold in the snowboard slopestyle as she finished ninth in the final.

However, she stood out in her Team USA kit which was designed by Volcom - "a modern lifestyle brand that embodies the creative spirit of youth culture."

They designed five kits to reflect the athletes' individual style combining it with practicality and comfort.

As well as looking good, the kit has thermal panels and jacket-to-pant zip tech to ensure snow stays out and body heat stays in.

Woods ever the individual

James Woods has long been a man to follow his heart.

He spent the summer of 2021 spear fishing and surfing in Nicaragua and the freestyle skier is very much an entertainer on and off the slopes.

So too does he have an innate sense of style combining a mix of colour - in this case mustard yellow and red with black pants - ensuring he stands out.

The Team GB athlete is seeking his first medal at his third Winter Olympics.

Viano makes a subtle statement as well as history

Richardson Viano is making history at Beijing 2022 as the first Haitian to compete in the Alpine Skiing at the Winter Olympics.

He donned a simple black jacket at training with standout detail.

Bordered by the blue and red colours of the Haiti flag on which the white outline of palm trees was superimposed.

Galysheva stands out in yellow

Yuliya Galysheva finished 11th in the women's moguls but she was a leader in the style standings.

The Team Kazakhstan athlete stood out in an all-yellow outfit that contrasted sharply with the white of the snow.