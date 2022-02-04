Great Winter Olympics rivalries: Arianna Fontana vs Suzanne Schulting

Italy’s Arianna Fontana and the Netherlands’ Suzanne Schulting both starred at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Now the two speed skating supremos will lock horns once again when the Olympic short track competition takes place at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Fontana has eight medals to her name - one gold, two silvers and five bronze - while Schulting has won two - one gold and one bronze. Find out about their prospects for Beijing 2022 and beyond.

Sharing the podium at PyeongChang 2018

At the last Winter Games, the two athletes were pitted against each other in the 1000m, where the Dutch skater brought home the first Olympic gold medal of her career two days after winning bronze in the relay. It was an unforgettable performance from the then 20-year-old who beat out the likes of Canada's Kim Boutin (silver) and Fontana who won bronze.

Schulting and Fontana climbed onto the podium together to receive their medals, an event that would be repeated at the 2021 World Championships in Dordrecht (NED), when Schulting won the 1500m and 500m, with Fontana claiming silver in the latter.

However, Fontana’s PyeongChang journey would not end with her 1000m bronze. She left Republic of Korea with one more medal than her Dutch rival thanks to a gold in the 500m and silver in the relay. She now shares the record for most podium finishes (eight) with Apolo Anton Ohno and Viktor An, having starred at four different editions of the Games.

Now this exciting rivalry is poised to continue on the ice rinks of Beijing.

Boutin - Schulting - Fontana Picture by 2018 Getty Images

What they said about PyeongChang 2018

The previous summer, talking to my coach, Anthony, one day I burst into tears. I was telling him, "I'm afraid of showing up and not being competitive." I was starting to get a little older than the other female athletes. That was my biggest fear: after Sochi 2014 and bringing home three medals, doing less would have been hard for me to accept. But that day he convinced me that it wasn't going to be like that, that I had to trust him, his work program and my skills.

Arianna Fontana speaking to Olympics.com in November 2021.

The first part of the Olympics was not as I hoped – it was not going smoothly, as I fell down [in the 500m]. I think I was a little overawed by the whole Olympic situation, but luckily for me that was not the end. I was able to calm down a little and I found myself again. I knew [the 1,000m] was my best distance. I just felt really comfortable that day and I think that’s why I did a really good job, but I never expected to go home with gold.

Suzanne Schulting speaking to Olympics.com in November 2021.

Will the rivalry continue at Milano Cortina 2026?

Although Fontana is 31 years old and Schulting 24, don’t be surprised if their rivalry continues over the next four years. While Schulting is likely to still be in her prime, Fontana revealed that she is also looking forward to the next Olympic Winter Games that will take place in Milano Cortina in 2026.

"The idea of Milan Cortina 2026 tickles me. Having done the first Olympics in Turin and doing the last one in Italy...I don't think there are any athletes who have done it, had the chance, or if they will ever have the chance to do something like that. It's something I definitely think about, I can't deny it", she told Olympics.com.

SHORT TRACK IN BEIJING 2022: EVENTS AND SCHEDULES

The short track Olympic program includes the awarding of 9 medals between February 5th and 16th. The competitions will take place at the Capital Indoor Stadium. The dates and times (local times, UTC+8) not to be missed:

5 February

19:00 - Women's 500m - Heats

19:38 - Men's 1000m - Heats

20:23 - Mixed Team Relay - Quarterfinals

20:53 - Mixed Team Relay - Semifinals

21:18 - Mixed Team Relay - Final B

21:26 - Mixed Team Relay - Final A

7 February

19:30 - Women's 500m - Quarterfinals

19:44 - Men's 1000m - Quarterfinals

20:13 - Women's 500m - Semifinals

20:20 - Men's 1000m - Semifinals

20:41 - Women's 500m - Final B

20:46 - Women's 500m - Final A

20:52 - Men's 1000m - Final B

20:58 - Men's 1000m - Final A

9 February

19:00 - Men's 1500m - Quarterfinals

19:44 - Women's 1000m - Heats

20:29 - Men's 1500m - Semifinals

20:45 - Women's 3000m Relay - Semifinals

21:13 - Men's 1500m - Final B

21:20 - Men's 1500m - Final A

11 February

19:00 - Women's 1000m - Quarterfinals

19:18 - Men's 500m - Heats

19:55 - Women's 1000m - Semifinals

20:04 - Men's 5000m Relay - Semifinals

20:37 - Women's 1000m - Final B

20:43 - Women's 1000m - Final A

13 February

19:00 - Men's 500m - Quarterfinals

19:27 - Men's 500m - Semifinals

19:35 - Women's 3000m Relay - Final B

19:44 - Women's 3000m Relay - Final A

20:09 - Men's 500m - Final B

20:14 - Men's 500m - Final A

16 February

19:30 - Women's 1500m - Quarterfinals

20:15 - Women's 1500m - Semifinals

20:32 - Men's 5000m Relay - Final B

20:44 - Men's 5000m Relay - Final A

21:11 - Women's 1500m - Final B

21:18 - Women's 1500m - Final A