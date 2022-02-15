Winter Olympics Ice Hockey: Men's Quarterfinals - Preview, Complete Schedule and How to watch

The men's ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is down to eight nations with quarter-final action set for Wednesday (16 February).

Four teams - the United States, reigning champions ROC, Finland and Sweden - earned direct berths to the quarter-finals.

The remaining four - Canada, Switzerland, Slovakia and Denmark - had to come through qualification play-off games on Tuesday.

Read on for what to look out for, a full game schedule and how to watch.

Men's Quarterfinal Play-off Schedule

Wednesday 16 February (all times local to Beijing):

12:10 - United States v. Slovakia

14:00 - ROC v. Denmark

16:40 - Finland v. Switzerland

21:10 - Sweden v. Canada

United States v. Slovakia

Despite NHL players sitting out the Games, the United States' young squad rolled through group play including notching its first Olympic win over Canada since 2010.

Their final group match-up was close in the third period as Germany scored late but the U.S. 3-2, and it's an experience Sean Farrell, who scored four in the opening win over China, hopes will serve them well.

"Games are just going to be tighter and more defensive, and we're going to need to bear down and be able to weather the storm at the end of the games," said Farrell, "whether it's five on six, or late power plays and stuff like that."

Quarter-final opponents Slovakia are riding high after soundly defeating PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists Germany 4-0 in Tuesday's play-off game.

“Tonight was a great game for us and especially our goalie played well. We helped him a lot," said Marko Dano. “Hopefully tomorrow, we can surprise one of the top teams and advance to the next round.”

Look out of Slovakia's 17-year-old forward Juraj Slafkovsky who has scored four goals so far and is attracting admiring glances ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Juraj Slafkovsky celebrates scoring the opening goal against Finland Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

ROC v. Denmark

Defending gold medallists ROC will face off with Olympic debutants Denmark. It will be their second meeting of this Olympic tournament, with ROC having won 2-0 during group play.

"They do not give you too much room and too much space," said ROC head coach Alexei Zhamnov after their win over Denmark. "You have to fight all the time for the puck so maybe some of my guys were not ready for this fighting."

But the Danes are ready to make the most of their Olympic experience, no matter the challenge ahead.

"We had a dream and now it is reality, to stand among the eight best. And we are not done yet. We are going to go out tomorrow (Wednesday) and believe in this very hard," said Sebastian Dahm after his team defeated Latvia, 3-2 in Tuesday's play-offs. "It is an incredibly hard task but today we are really proud. It is the biggest result in Danish hockey, in my eyes at least."

Danish coach Heinz Ehlers added, "I see [ROC] as one of the favourites to win the tournament but we gave them a good battle the first round when we played them and hopefully we can show up with the same energy and be ready to compete with them."

After shutouts in their opening two games, ROC went down 6-5 in overtime to Czech Republic in their final group game but still finished top of Group A.

Sebastian Dahm #32 of Team Denmark reacts after defeating Team Latvia 3-2 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Finland v. Switzerland

Switzerland enters the quarterfinals off a 4-2 win over the Czech Republic that Reto Berra hopes resets things for his squad which lost all three games in group play.

“We had a bad preliminary round as a group," said Berra after the win. “Tonight, we gave everything to win a game and we deserved the win.”

Opponents Finland won all three of its games in group play to earn a direct quarter-final berth. Despite that effort, head coach Jukka Jalonen was less than pleased after their 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Sunday.

"For some reason today, we were not disciplined enough and a little bit careless with the stick. We have to change that," said Jalonen. "If we play like that in the future it will be a pretty short tournament."

Reto Berra #20 of Team Switzerland defends the goal Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Sweden v. Canada

Canada had an emphatic 7-2 victory over China to set up a quarter-final with Sweden who qualified as the best second-placed team in the group stages.

"We're getting a lot better," said Matt Tomkins. "The first three games we had a little more ups and downs than we hoped for, so we're going to be a little more consistent."

Sweden, for its part, will be looking to return to the men's ice hockey Olympic podium for the first time since taking silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

If they are to achieve that, coach Johan Garpenlov says they'll need to be more consistent over all three periods.

"I was happy after two periods, looking at our way to play, and we just need to maintain that play over three periods," he said after this team's 4-3 loss to Finland in group play Sunday. "It's a process. We are a new team and we need to get everyone to learn to win games in a way that you need to do at this level."

Matt Tomkins #90 of Team Canada makes a save against Team China Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

Olympic Ice Hockey - Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.