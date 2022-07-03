Wimbledon 2022: India’s Sania Mirza in mixed doubles quarter-finals

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic reached the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles quarter-finals after receiving a walkover in their round of 16 match on Sunday.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic, one half of the Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles champions, were scheduled to face Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan in the pre-quarters.

They will now take on either the Australian-Canadian pair of

John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski or Brazil’s Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter-finals.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic had beaten

Spain’s David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

Earlier, Sania Mirza had lost in the opening round of the women’s singles.

This is Sania Mirza’s final appearance at Wimbledon as she has announced that 2022 will be her last season as a professional tennis player.