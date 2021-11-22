Who to watch out for at the short track World Cup in Dordrecht

With three Olympic qualifiers already in the bag, the short track World Cup season is already in full swing.

The next stop is the Netherlands, where the sport is something close to an obsession for many fans. From home hero Suzanne Schulting to Hungary's fabulous Liu brothers, Olympics.com brings you the lowdown on the top athletes to watch as the World Cup moves to Dordrecht.

Schulting the name to beat after a weekend of four World Cup wins

With four gold medals in last weekend’s third Olympic qualifier, Netherlands star Suzanne Schulting returns to home soil for the next World Cup outing in Dordrecht.

Schulting was victorious in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m over the weekend in Debrecen, Hungary. She also triumphed in the 3000m relay alongside Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof, proving that, while she may be out in a league of her own in the individual events, there is great strength-in-depth among her compatriots.

Competition for Schulting may well be found among a veteran of the sport, with Arianna Fontana picking up another podium finish last Saturday in the final of the 500m. L’Angelo Biondo, as she is known in her native Italy, recently became the oldest ever skater to stand on a World Cup podium but is showing no signs of slowing down after winning medals at all four of the editions of the Olympics she has skated in.

Heading to the Netherlands, Fontana sits top of the 500m standings on 26000 points, after Schulting missed the first World Cup of the season in People’s Republic of China. Schulting heads the field in the 1000m with 28000 points, ahead of the USA’s Kristen Santos and Dutch star Xandra Velzeboer. The 1500m standings are led by Lee Yubin on 20097 points, with Schulting in second due to picking up only a single point in the People’s Republic of China. Santos is once again in a podium spot, sitting in third on 14797 points.

Shaolin and Shaoang Liu - closer than ever in men's competition

One of the greatest sights of last weekend’s World Cup race in Debrecen was seeing brothers Shaolin and Shaoang Liu pass the line together in the 500m race, separated only by the long end of a blade. The photo finish, which saw Shaolin named the victor by the finest of margins, showed the Hungarian siblings are on hot form heading into race four of the World Cup season.

Another skater in fine fettle after three rounds is People’s Republic of China’s Ren Ziwei. In Hungary, he was victorious in the 1500m final ahead of fast-rising Canadian Pascal Dion. Ren now sits second behind Shaolin Liu in the overall 500m standings, fourth in the 1000m standings and second in the 1500m.

The aforementioned Dion leads the 1000m standings on 20800 points, with Russian Semen Elistratov ahead in the 1500m standings on 15300 points.

Netherlands’ women reign supreme in women’s relay, Canada’s men cream of the crop in men’s

With two wins from the last two World Cup meets, the Netherlands women’s 3000m relay team will once again be the standard by which every other team will measure themselves at this weekend’s World Cup. Led by the imperious Schulting, the Netherlands’ have amassed a total of 28000 points from a possible 30000 over the first three World Cup meets. Their closest challengers, almost 8,500 points behind in the overall standings, are the Republic of Korea, with week one winners People’s Republic of China sitting third.

The men’s 5000m relay standings are much more competitive, although having won the last two races in Japan and Hungary, Canada look to be the favourites heading into World Cup number four. The Canadians top the rankings on 22621 points, with Hungary looking up at them from second position on 20800 points. Third in the standings are People’s Republic of China who have amassed 16397 points from the three World Cups to date.