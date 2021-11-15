Who is Vivek Sagar Prasad? 5 things to know about India's junior hockey team captain

Vivek Sagar Prasad has been on the forefront of India men's hockey team at different stages. The midfielder was a part of the senior team squad that won the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 and had also led the U-21 team to a third-placed finish in the seventh edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

His next task, in leadership role, will come at the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup slated to get underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

India has been drawn with with Canada, France and Poland in Pool B. Their campaign will begin against the French side on the opening day.

As India prepare to take on the world, we look back at Vivek Sagar Prasad's journey so far:

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Spotted by Dhyan Chand's son

Prasad hails from Chandon village in Hoshangabad district, Madhya Pradesh. It was in 2014 that Olympian Ashok Kumar, son of the legendary Dhyan Chand, spotted him at a local tournament in Akola, Maharashtra.

The prodigy was, then, 13 and was playing against men twice his age. His incredible ball control was what caught Kumar's eye and he immediately offered him to shift to Bhopal. He was trained at the Madhya Pradesh State Hockey Academy for the next three years.

Overcame career-threatening tragedy

The midfielder continued to make steady progress at the academy and impressed a national team scout at the age of 15. He was included in the core group of 2016 Junior World Cup but a career-threatening tragedy derailed his chance of making it into the side.

“We were playing a practice match at our academy when Vivek beat a couple of defenders and ran to the far end of the ground. I couldn’t see what happened but the player tried to tackle him and it went horribly wrong,” Kumar told the Indian Express.

“He was hit with such force that his collarbone tore through the flesh. Injuries are routine when you play any sport, but this looked very serious. We rushed him to a nearby hospital where they had to conduct an immediate surgery."

He tackled depression after the incident. But Prasad made an impressive comeback in the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2017 and led the side to a bronze-medal finish.

Second-youngest player ever to make India debut

He went on to make his national team debut at the age of 17 years, 10 months and 22 days at the four-nation invitational tournament in New Zealand.

It made him the second-youngest player ever to win an India cap, after former Indian captain Sardar Singh (17 years, 10 months and 11 days).

FIH recognitions

Prasad was named the 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year on the back of his phenomenal performance that year. He scored six goals across all tournaments in 2019 and was awarded the Best Young Player of the tournament at the FIH Men's Series Finals.

The midfielder was also named the FIH Young Player of the Year for playing an important role in India's bronze medal finish at Tokyo 2020.

Tokyo 2020 fulfilled dreams

At Tokyo 2020, which was his maiden Olympic appearance, Prasad struck once in India's 3-1 win over Argentina in the group stage match. But the podium-finish certainly changed his life as he dreams of making a concrete house for his family.

"With money, I am going to build a house. The current house in which the family lives is made of cement sheets. There are not enough rooms as well. My dream is to make a pucca house for my family. And I want to live in Chandon, my village. I don't want to leave my village." he told Firstpost.