Who is Stefania Constantini? Everything you need to know about Italy's new curling star

Undefeated Italy have, without a shadow of a doubt, been the story of mixed doubles curling at Beijing 2022.

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner have already clinched their nation's first curling medal, and they could go all the way and make it gold when they face Norway - married couple Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten - later on Tuesday.

Constantini is a rookie at the Games, while Mosaner was on the Italian men's team at PyeongChang 2018.

But who is Constanini? Here's everything you need to know about the woman who is putting curling back on the map in Italy.

Dedicated: Daily early morning gym workouts

The 22-year-old is from Cortina D'Ampezzo, a small town in the heart of Veneto in the southern Alps in Northern Italy. Ever since a friend in elementary school introduced her to curling at the age of 8, she's been hooked. So much so that, after she graduated with her accounting degree, she took a gap year to focus solely on her curling.

“The moment I started playing curling, a spark ignited,” the 22-year-old told Fra Noi. "I began to get more and more passionate, and slowly I began to let go of all other activities to be able to devote myself totally to this sport.”

As she wasn't able to support herself financially curling full-time, she would get in her cardio and weight-lifting workouts early in the morning before she went to work as a sales associate at the North Face store in her hometown.

Putting curling back on the map at the perfect time

Constantini is in fact the only woman representing Italy in curling at Beijing 2022, as the women's team failed to qualify. Her performances in Beijing come at the perfect time.

Her hometown, along with Milan, will be hosting the next Winter Olympics, and Constantini is guaranteed to be a star and leader of the rising curling movement back home off the back of her performances at Beijing 2022.

Before she flew off to Beijing, she said via Fra Noi, "I would very much like curling to be re-evaluated and respected in Italy in the future."

It's safe to say Constantini has done just that.

When to watch Stefania Constantini compete for gold

Constantini and Mosaner will aim to make history in the mixed doubles gold medal game against Norway on Tuesday 8 February at 20:05 Beijing time.

How to watch Beijing 2022 Curling Mixed Doubles Final

To find out how you can cheer on the final four curling teams as they battle it out for Olympic medals at the Beijing 2022 Ice Cube, click here.