Who is Narender Rana? The army man who has taken over the reins of Indian men's boxing

Narender Rana has been appointed as the new men's chief coach by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The major subedar of the Indian army has been around for many years at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, where he has trained several Olympians for India.

After an underwhelming performance of the Indian male boxers in Tokyo 2020, the BFI has rung in the changes in the technical team and Rana's appointment is a step towards that direction.

He has already joined the setup and was with the Indian contingent in Serbia when they participated in the World Championship. He is a strict disciplinarian and tries to keep his troops away from social media during a tournament. He even took away Akash Kumar's phone before the medal match in the World Championship.

"I took his phone away after the quarterfinals because he was bombarded with calls and messages. Itni distraction mein rest kahan se hota hai, recovery kab hoti? (In so much distraction how can you rest, how will you recover) I had to do it," Rana stated to PTI.

"See social media should not interfere with your recovery time. If you are sleeping with a phone next to you, you will be distracted by it. I believe it should be avoided during intense training and competitions. It is distracting," he added.

Rana believes that Indian boxers could not handle the pressure in Olympics and hence they performed poorly.

"A lot of times pressure leads to negative performance and this is what happened to someone like Amit Phangal. He was world no.1, everybody was talking about him, and ultimately it had a negative impact on him," he said.

"I spoke to him after he came back from Tokyo and he told me 'sir, bohot pressure tha, nehi le paya'. As coach, it would be my job to insulate the boxer in such circumstances and ensure that their belief remains intact, basically eliminate the fear of failure."

Amit Panghal was trained by Narendra Rana Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Rana was himself a boxer and plied the trade with reasonable success at the national and international level. Here's a closer look at the new chief coach:

A late bloomer

Narender Rana had never stepped into a boxing ring until he joined the army. He was recruited as a sepoy and had his first posting in Kanpur. As he was well built, his seniors advised him to try his hand at boxing.

"In 1991 I was introduced to boxing. ML Biswakarma Sahab was my first coach. I had no prior experience. But soon I took a liking for the sport. I started winning the army tournaments and then the inter-services competitions. In 1995, I boxed my first nationals," he told Olympics.com.

An Asian Championship medal winner

Rana had won four gold medals in the national championships. He won a gold in the South Asian Games in 1999. The same year, he won a bronze medal in the Asian Championship while fighting in the 60kg weight category.

Brain behind India's gold rush at the 2018 CWG

The Indian men's boxing contingent won eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and five of them were trained by Rana at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. They were Gaurav Solanki (52kg) who bagged the gold medal, Amit Panghal (49kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) got silver, while Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) earned bronze.

Played a key role in Sanjit Kumar's rehabilitation

Sanjit Kumar, who plies his trade in the heavyweight category, had a surgery in the left bicep and had to undergo an elaborate recovery process. During this time, Rana stood by the boxer like a rock. The coach helped him in his recovery and motivated him to keep his spirits high while he was on the sidelines. Sanjit rewarded him with a gold medal in the Asian Championship that was held in June.

"I have worked a lot on my endurance. The third round was always a difficult challenge for me. But after working with Rana Sir, we have seen some improvement," he stated.

Counter-attacking is the way forward

During his playing career, Rana was trained by legendary coach Gurbax Singh. While he will be implementing a trick or two from his master's playbook, he will remain committed to his own philosophy. He believes that over the years boxing has evolved and it is "no longer about power-punching or hit and run." And he believes that counter-attacking is the way forward for Indian boxers.

"Your feet should move in rhythm, turn on the style. Maarte jaane se bout nehi jeetoge, thoda perform karna padega (Only punching will not help you win a bout, you have to perform). Out-maneuver your opponents in counterattacks," he explained.