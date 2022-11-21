Ecuador national football team captain Enner Valencia has been the driving force behind the national team’s success in recent years and the veteran striker etched his name into the history books recently by scoring the first goal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Enner Valencia’s brace in the opening game against hosts Qatar helped his side cruise to a 2-0 win. After seeing his early header disallowed by the VAR due to an offside in the build-up, the 33-year-old forward converted a penalty kick, which he won himself, in the 16th minute to record the opening goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He doubled his tally 15 minutes later.

The two goals also made Enner Valencia Ecuador’s top scorer in the football World Cup with five goals in just four matches. Incidentally, he scored all of Ecuador’s three goals at the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil, their last appearance in football’s biggest event.

Enner Valencia had also netted four times in Ecuador’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers and helped them win the fourth and final direct spot for the World Cup, behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, from South America.

The striker is already Ecuador’s all-time leading goal scorer with 37 goals and has been the Ecuador national team’s talisman since former Manchester United star Antonio Valencia retired from international duty.

Where is Enner Valencia from

Enner Valencia was born on November 4, 1989, in the coastal town of San Lorenzo in Ecuador. He came from a farming community and sold farmed milk on the streets to help out his family’s finances.

Poverty and the associated hardships, however, never sidetracked Enner Valencia from dreaming of becoming a footballer, like many South American football stars.

“It was just my love of football that kept me going,” Enner Valencia once told the Daily Mail website. “I was always with a ball, or with a bottle, or with whatever we came across, always trying to get a game going.”

Despite the odds stacked against him, Enner Valencia developed his skills by putting in extra yards on the field.

“Loads of times I bunked off school to play. I told my parents I was going to school but I never got there. I went to play football. I’ve always been passionate about this game,” Enner Valencia admitted.

Enner Valencia’s breakthrough

Enner Valencia finally found a breakthrough at the age of 15 when he was scouted by Caribe Junior football club in Lago Agrio.

“I always just liked playing. Then one day a director from a club in the east of the country came to my town and saw me play,” Enner Valencia told Independent in an interview.

“He said he wanted to sign me for Caribe Junior, in Lago Agrio – the town that Manchester United star Antonio Valencia is from – and I spoke with my parents and I decided that yes, I would go,” Enner Valencia revealed.

Enner Valencia was part of Caribe Junior’s youth system till 2008 and then moved to Oriente before settling at the Emilec football club at the age of 20.

Enner Valencia’s international debut

Enner Valencia played for Ecuador’s under-22 national team at the 2011 Pan American Games and made his senior debut in 2012 against Honduras in an international friendly.

Though he was unable to get on the scoresheet in 2012, his first senior international goal came against the same side during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign in 2013. His purple patch continued during Ecuador’s pre-World Cup friendlies and eventually earned him a place in Ecuador’s 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

On his World Cup debut in Brazil, Enner Valencia put Ecuador in the lead against Switzerland with a first-half header but second-half strikes by the European side condemned Ecuador to a 2-1 defeat.

Valencia led Ecuador’s fightback in the second group game against Honduras by scoring a brace and leading them to a famous victory. However, a goalless draw against European heavyweights France saw them make a heart-breaking group-stage exit.

Although Enner Valencia failed to carry the Ecuadorian team to the knockout stage, his scintillating performances in the 2014 FIFA World Cup caught the eye of English Premier League club West Ham United.

In October 2021, Valencia scored his 32nd international goal against Bolivia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier to overtake Agustín Delgado as Ecuador’s all-time top goal scorer.

Enner Valencia spent three years in the English Premier League between 2014 to 2017. He then moved to Mexico’s Tigres UANL and is currently playing for Turkey's Super League club, Fenerbahce.

Enner Valencia records and achievements