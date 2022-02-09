Who can rival Australia's Jarryd Hughes for the men's snowboard cross gold medal? 

Australia’s Jarryd Hughes is a favourite for the men’s gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 snowboard cross competition, which take place on 10 February.

In each round, four riders will compete against each other in a thrilling race that combines speed, strategy and nerves.

While it’s hard to predict the winners in such a notoriously unpredictable sport, there are some riders who have been so consistent over the past four years that they are sure to be in the conversation when it comes to medals.

Jarryd Hughes: the last man standing

Australia's Jarryd Hughes has already won an Olympic silver medal at PyeongChang 2018. He will be the only medallist from the last Olympic Games to compete at Beijing 2022 following the retirements of Pierre Vaultier (Olympic champion in 2014 and 2018), and Regino Hernáadez, the bronze medallist four years ago.

"It was an honour to share the podium with you," Hughes had stated back then.

Along with Belle Brockhoff, Hughes forms part of the reigning world champion pairing in the mixed event that will make its debut on 12 February.

His best overall result in the World Cup was fourth in 2014 and his best result this season was a 12th-place finish in the World Cup in Secret Garden, the venue that will host the snowboard cross events at Beijing 2022.

Alessandro Haemmerle (Austria)

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle is the favourite in the event having won the last three Crystal Globes. He is currently ranked second in the World Cup standings, with two wins and a second-place finish. One of those victories came in the first stop of the World Cup in Secret Garden, People’s Republic of China.

Haemmerle was the runner up in the 2021 World Championship and a silver medallist in the 2013 Junior Worlds. On both occasions, the winner was Lucas Eguibar.

Beijing 2022 will be his fourth Olympic Winter Games, with his best result (seventh) coming at PyeongChang 2018.

Lucas Eguibar (Spain)

After beating Haemmerle in a photo finish in the 2021 World Championship, Lucas Eguibar is a strong medal contender at Beijing 2022.

Eguibar has won two other World Champion medals - both silver - and the Crystal Globe in the 2041/15 season.

However, Olympic glory has so far eluded Eguibar, whose seventh-place finish at Sochi 2014 was followed by a fall in the heats of PyeongChang 2018, which resulted in him finishing 33rd.

Now he is hoping to win a medal at Beijing 2022 which would be only the fifth by a Spanish athlete in the history of the Games.

His last podium finish was a bronze medal won in Cervinia, Italy in the World Cup.

Martin Noerl (Germany)

Martin Noerl is arguably the most in-form athlete in the field. He leads the snowboard World Cup with 386 points and three victories, with the last coming on 29 January at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Noerl made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 where he finished eighth. He has competed in four World Championships, with his best result a fifth place in 2021.

Jakob Dusek (Austria)

Jakob Dusek of Austria is enjoying the best period of his career.

At the last World Champs, he finished in fourth - just off the podium. He is a two-time winner of the European Cup (2018 and 2019) and has reached two podiums during this World Cup season, including his first victory achieved in Cervina in December 2021.

He has also finished in the top five within the last 10 World Cups he has competed in.

Eliot Grondin (Canada)

At age 19, Eliot Grondin reached the final of is first snowboard World Championship. "I still don't realize what has just happened. I've appeared in the final with two of my childhood heroes," he said about Eguibar and Haemmerle.

But far from being intimidated by his idols, Grondin won bronze - just behind his two heroes. Two weeks later he claimed his first World Cup victory and named Junior World Champion.

This season, he has stepped onto the podium twice in four World Cup events.

Merlin Surget (France)

With double Olympic champion Pierre Vaultier as a mentor, there was little doubt Merlin Surget would make his mark in snowboard cross.

The rider from France made his Olympic debut aged just 18 at PyeongChang 2018, finishing in seventh place.

Now 22, he is a serious contender for a medal at Beijing 2022, having finished third in the World Cup last season. This season, Surget sits fifth in the overall standings.

When to watch snowboard cross at Beijing 2022

All the men's snowboard cross takes place on 10 February.