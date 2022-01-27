Where to watch the Winter Olympics in the United States
Picture by 2018 Getty Images
Live coverage in the United States
Today’s action at Beijing 2022
Not sure what to watch? Looking for the next medal events? Plan your day here.
Medal Table
How many medals have your team won? Stay up to date on results, sort by team, sport or event.
Cheer From Home
Show your team you’re behind them. Tap to clap and light up the digital Fan Map!
Live Updates
Unable to watch the Winter Games? Don’t worry. Our live updates bring you all the big headlines, so you don’t miss a thing.
Never miss your team in action
Sign up to our newsletter and get the daily schedule, highlights and keep track of your team’s medals!
Already signed up? Log in to your profile and add your favourites!