When to watch Eve Muirhead in action next after Beijing 2022 victory

Team GB had to wait until the final day of competition for their first gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Eve Muirhead,﻿ but it was well worth it.

Eve Muirhead and the women's curling team won in style, outplaying Japan 10-3 in the final on 20 February.

Muirhead had won bronze in Sochi 2014 but fell just short of the podium in 2018 in devastation fashion.

The Scottish foursome of Muirhead, vice-skip Vicky Wright, lead Hailey Duff and second Jen Dodds had a topsy-turvy start to the competition, losing to Switzerland in their opening game before bouncing back with a commanding victory over Sweden. They then followed up a narrow defeat by the Republic of Korea with two big wins against the USA and Denmark. A 10-4 win over Japan later in the round robin made a statement that Team GB meant business.

Britain won its first curling gold since Rhona Howie, then known as Rhona Martin, skipped the women to glory at Salt Lake City 2002.

British women's curling team (L-R): Milli Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and skip Eve Muirhead Picture by 2022 Getty Images

What's next for Team Muirhead?

The Olympic champions are back in action soon with the next major event on their calendar set to be the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship from 19-27 March in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

Thirteen teams will take part in the tournament: Canada, USA, Scotland (Muirhead competes as Team GB in Olympic competition), Sweden, Germany, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Republic of Korea, Denmark and Norway.

Switzerland are the defending champions, while you have to go back nine years to 2013 to the last time Muirhead and Co lifted the title.

