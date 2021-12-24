What’s it like for an Olympic athlete to train in Santa’s home town at Christmas?

‘Don’t stop believing,’ is no doubt the anthem rocking out through the speakers at the ground of FC Santa Claus who play in Rovaniemi, Finland, officially the bearded gift giver’s home town. Players don a red and white strip, obviously, with the away strip a still festive green and white.

The legend goes that the club was founded when Santa's elves were kicking a leather football in the snow when taking a break from wrapping Christmas presents. It’s perhaps unsurprising that the wing-footed miniatures were encouraged to take regular exercise breaks given Santa’s mission in life is to enhance the wellbeing of children. The red and white jolly one also encourages the kindness of grown-ups – which he leads by example – while also spreading the message of love and goodwill and the Christmas spirit across the globe.

On one such trip, in 2017, FC Santa Claus travelled to Beijing to play a friendly match on Christmas Eve against a Chinese all-star team. The red and whites, managed by German-native Ralf Wunderlich and their namesake who acts as honorary coach, won the five-a-side match by a single goal. The following year, they returned for another exhibition, where they played with former Italian footballer Alessandro Del Piero and retired England international Michael Owen. Santa made sure to get a photo with the superstar duo.

Santa makes sure to always attend the club’s first match of the season. The team talk no doubt focuses around belief, particularly since the club plays in the sixth level of the Finnish football league, which comprises more than 200 teams. No doubt Santa has to use all his motivational nouse to encourage them to believe they will ever make it up a division.

Winter wonderland

When Santa needs to run off a few mince pies there’s clearly no other place he can go than Santasport. The local sport institute is one of 11 in Finland, and the Olympic Training Centre Rovaniemi is one of six Olympic Training Centres in the country. All play significant roles in the development of sports and physical exercise in the city.

The centre offers wellbeing, sports and education facilities and, while tackling the running machine, Santa has even been known to rub shoulders with Olympians such as Finnish cross-country skier, Johanna Matintalo.

The 25-year-old athlete moved to Rovaniemi in 2015 from the town of Pöytyä, located further south, due to the fantastic year-round snow conditions. The move worked. By 2018 she was competing at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, aged just 21, and she is on the verge of qualifying for Beijing 2022, which starts 4 February.

Johanna Matintalo Finland cross country Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Matintalo is used to seeing new faces in the gym this time of year, with those wanting to get fit as they head into the new year, but Santa was a new one even for her when Olympics.com spoke to her in early December.

“I was in the gym yesterday morning doing a strength session and Santa Claus was [visiting the employees] and training with the machines and weights. It was quite fun to watch while I was training.”

An important time of year for Matintalo, with World Cup events and Olympic qualification points to be had at various competitions around the globe, the Christmas period is one of opposite emotions.

“It's important training time for me now, so maybe I'm a little bit jealous to see all the people just enjoying the winter and Christmas time and having fun. Of course, the training is also fun and I love what I do for a living but sometimes I just wish that I could skip the training and also just have fun with the snow.”

Dashing through the snow

Matintalo is aware of the beauty of the scenery in which she trains, skiing on flat trails for miles through a plethora of Christmas trees sprinkled liberally with nature's baubles of snowflakes and icicles.

At this time of year, due to the northern latitude of the location, she trains in nigh-on 24-hour darkness, setting off for her first training session with a head torch to light her way. But with the darkness comes the natural show of the Northern Lights. The rarity of the sightings, even for those who live here, make the illuminations a magical awning under which to train.

“When you have the Northern Lights… it's really cool because it's dark, it’s really dark," says Matintalo. "You don't even understand (how dark it is) if you don't come here at this time of the year!”

Another fan of the Northern Lights is our man Claus. During his free time he says he enjoys walking in the forest, making a campfire and watching the stars. He also took some vacation time to attend the Paralympic Games at PyeongChang 2018.

“I came because I really wanted to meet people from all over the world and wish them all the best while they give it all while showcasing their skills and being successful,” he said. “Only one can win but all will surely be happy at this place.”

His biggest dream is to see everyone in the world “playing with each other and not being afraid of anything, just like the Paralympians”. Now that is a Christmas wish we can all relate to.