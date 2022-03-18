What's happening this weekend in the world of winter sports?

The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 may be over, but there is still plenty of exhilarating winter sports action going on around the globe as World Cup action continues this weekend!

From biathlon races in Norway to multiple snowboard events in Switzerland, Germany and the Czech Republic, here are a few of the major events taking place this week.

Biathlon World Cup final stage

Where: Oslo, Norway

When: 17-20 March

Events: 10km sprint, 12.5km pursuit, 15km mass start (men) / 7.5km sprint, 10km pursuit, 12.5km mass start (women)

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland is on the verge of capturing her first overall World Cup title entering the final weekend of competition in Norway. With just three races to go, the 31-year-old leads the overall (807 points), sprint (364 points) and pursuit (326 points) standings. After capturing five medals at Beijing 2022 (including gold in the sprint, pursuit and mixed relay competitions), can the 11-time world champion add to her incredible CV with World Cup triumphs in all three categories?

The overall World Cup title has already been decided in the men's competition after Quentin Fillon Maillet finished in second place in the mass start race in Otepaa, Estonia last weekend. After winning the 10km sprint event two days earlier, Maillet only needed to finish in the top 23 of the mass start event to lift the main title. In addition to becoming the first French athlete and the first biathlete to win five medals in a single edition of the Olympic Winter Games (which he achieved at Beijing 2022), Maillet is now the fourth French male athlete to claim the overall World Cup title.

Maillet's compatriot Émilien Jacquelin is currently in second place in the overall standings, with double Olympic medallist Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden in third.

Snowboard World Cup

Where: Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic / Berchtesgaden, Germany / Veysonnaz, Switzerland

When: 19-20 March

Events: Snowboard cross, parallel, slopestyle, mixed team parallel

The final events in the snowboard cross, parallel, and mixed team parallel competitions of the 2021/22 FIS Snowboard World Cup will take place this coming weekend, while we'll also see the penultimate races in the men's and women's slopestyle events.

Reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes sealed her first Crystal Globe with snowboard cross World Cup gold in Reiteralm last weekend, leaving two-time Olympic medallist Michela Moioli and Beijing 2022 silver medallist Chloé Trespeuch to battle it out for second place in the event.

Things are tighter in the men's competition, where Martin Nörl currently holds a 45-point lead over Beijing 2022 gold medallist Alessandro Hämmerle.

The parallel giant slalom titles have already been decided (with German pair Stefan Baumeister and Ramona Theresia Hofmeister claiming the Crystal Globes), but the parallel slalom and parallel overall titles will be won on Saturday (19 March) in Berchtesgaden. 2019 world champion Julie Zogg currently holds a 29-point lead over Miki Tsubaki in the women's parallel slalom competition, while Hofmeister is in the lead in the overall competition with 497 points; Beijing 2022 silver medallist Daniela Ulbing is in second on 458 points, and Zogg is in third with 440 points.

Things are equally tight in the men's parallel slalom competition, where Arvid Auner holds a four-point lead over 2018 Olympic silver medallist Lee Sang-ho. Lee, however, is on the cusp of winning the overall title, and sits in first place (544 points) with one race remaining.

The mixed parallel competition will almost certainly be won by an Austrian team; the only question is: which team will win gold?

The pair of Alexander Payer and Sabine Schöffmann are in first place with 200 points, with Arvid Auner and Julia Dujmovits second on 190 points, and Benjamin Karl and Daniela Ulbing third on 155 points.

There are still two races to go in the men's and women's slopestyle competitions, but the event in Špindlerův Mlýn this weekend will surely have a monumental impact on a number of athletes' Crystal Globe aspirations.

Things could not be tighter in the women's division, as 2018 Olympic silver medallist Laurie Blouin and Beijing 2022 Big Air bronze medallist Murase Kokomo are currently tied on 160 points.

Leon Vockensperger has a more clear-cut advantage in the men's contest, where he sits first on 181 points ahead of 2018 Olympic Big Air gold medallist Sébastien Toutant (145 points) and Niek van der Velden (125 points).

Alpine Ski World Cup final stage

Where: Méribel, France

When: 19-20 March

Events: Slalom & giant slalom

Only four events remain on the 2021–22 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, with the men's and women's slalom and giant slalom competitions taking place this weekend in France.

However, we already know the champions in two of these events; Beijing 2022 giant slalom gold medallist Marco Odermatt has already secured the Crystal Globe and giant slalom titles with one race to go, while Beijing 2022 slalom gold medallist Petra Vlhová has secured the World Cup season title in the slalom competition.

That leaves two titles up for grabs; in the men's slalom, Henrik Kristoffersen sits on 371 points ahead of his Norwegian teammate Lucas Braathen (323 points), with Linus Straßer in third on 307 points.

In the women's giant slalom, Beijing 2022 champion Sara Hector holds a slender five-point lead over Tessa Worley, with Mikaela Shiffrin (who won her fourth overall title this season) back in third.