What's happening this week in the world of sliding?

The 2021-22 World Cup seasons in luge, skeleton and bobsleigh continue this week (6 December) as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 draw closer (the Games officially open on 4 February 2022).

Here's a look ahead to the events this week, as well as a brief recap of the current season standings in all three sports.

Bobsleigh World Cup fourth stage

Where: Winterberg, Germany

When: 11-12 December

Events: Four-Man, Two-Woman

Francesco Friedrich (GER) looks to continue his unstoppable march to another World Cup title in Winterberg after picking up his third consecutive victory of the season in the four-man competition in Altenberg last weekend.

The two-time Olympic champion also earned his third win in the two-man competition, though no events in the discipline will be held this week (the two-man World Cup season resumes on 18 December in Altenberg).

BMW IBSF World Cup | Francesco Friedrich Picture by Viesturs Lacis

His compatriot Laura Nolte (GER) has impressed with two season wins in the two-woman competition as she bolsters her claim for a gold medal at Beijing 2022, though she finished runner-up to the U.S. sled piloted by Kaillie Humphries in Altenberg.

Current World Cup standings

*After three of eight events

Four-man

Francesco Friedrich (GER) - 675 points Benjamin Maier (AUT) - 586 points Johannes Lochner (GER) - 570 points

Two-woman

Laura Nolte (GER) - 660 points Kim Kalicki (GER) - 612 points Christine De Bruin (CAN) - 600 points

Luge World Cup fourth stage

Where: Altenberg, Germany

When: 11-12 December

Events: Men's & Women's Singles, Doubles, Team Relay

The luge World Cup moves on to Altenberg after completing a two-weekend stop at Sochi.

Julia Taubitz (GER) moved to the top of the women's singles, sprint and overall standings after winning both events on 5 December.

Latvian sliders enjoyed a great weekend in Russia after brothers Andris & Juris Šics won their second doubles race of the season and Kristers Aparjods picked up gold in the men's singles.

Dominik Fischnaller (ITA) won the men's sprint event.

Julia Taubitz Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Current World Cup standings

*After three of nine events

Men's singles overall

Johannes Ludwig (GER) - 335 points Felix Loch (GER) - 266 points Roman Repilov (RUS) - 239 points

Women's singles overall

Julia Taubitz (GER) - 324 points Anna Berreiter (GER) - 275 points Kendija Aparjode (LAT) - 245 points

Doubles overall

Andris Šics / Juris Šics (LAT) - 340 points Toni Eggert / Sascha Benecken (GER) - 291 points Andrey Bogdanov / Yuri Prokhorov (RUS) - 261 points

Team relay

Austria - 150 points Germany - 131 points Latvia - 130 points

Skeleton World Cup fourth stage

Where: Winterberg, Germany

When: 10 December

Events: Women's Skeleton, Men's Skeleton

The 2021-22 skeleton World Cup remains in Germany for a second successive weekend following competition in Altenberg on 3 December.

Axel Jung (GER) won his first race of the season in the men's event, but Christopher Grotheer's second-place finish means the reigning world champion keeps hold of pole position in the standings.

Tina Hermann Picture by 2021 Getty Images

There was more success for Germany in the women's competition after seven-time world champion Tina Hermann won her first race of the season. However, she still remains in sixth position in the overall standings, with Kimberley Bos (NED) keeping hold of pole position. After winning the first two races of the season, Elena Nikitina's 11th-placed finish in Altenberg sees her drop into third place, with Alina Tararychenkova (RUS) climbing into second.

Current World Cup standings

*After three of eight events

Women's singles

Kimberley Bos (NED) - 596 points Alina Tararychenkova (RUS) - 594 points Elena Nikitina (RUS) - 586 points

Men's singles