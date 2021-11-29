What's happening this week in the world of skiing?

The 2021/22 World Cup seasons in Alpine skiing, ski jumping and cross country skiing continue this week (29 November) as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 nears (the Games officially open on 4 February 2022).

Here's a look ahead to the events this week, as well as a brief recap of the current season standings in all three sports.

Alpine skiing World Cup

Where: Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA (men) / Lake Louise, Canada (women)

When: 2-5 December

Events: Super-G, downhill (men and women)

The women take to Lake Louise, Canada for two downhill races on the 3 and 4 December with a super-G taking place on the 5 December. They will be hoping to have more luck than the first men’s super-G of the season on Sunday (28 November), which was cancelled due to low visibility because of a snowstorm.

Slalom specialist Mikaela Shiffrin will be buzzing after tying a 32-year-old record set by ski icon Ingemar Stenmark for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, with her 46th win. Not only that, the American did it on home snow in Killington leading to emotional scenes.

This week though, it is the turn of the speed demons with the downhill and super-G, the first races in these two disciplines for the women this season. Last season’s downhill World Cup winner Italy’s Sofia Goggia will be keen to continue her form heading to this all-important Olympic Winter Games season.

Chasing hard will be Swiss pairing, Corinne Suter and Lara Gut-Behrami who came second and third, respectively, in last season's downhill edition. The duo also featured in the top three of the Super G standings with Gut-Behrami winning out this time to a third-placed Suter. An Italian was in the mix again but this time it was Federica Brignone, who claimed second spot.

Current World Cup standings

Overall women

* After 5 of 36 events

1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) – 360 points

2. Petra Vlhova (SVK) – 340 points

3. Andreja Slokar (SLO) 210 points

There have been no downhill or Super G races yet this season in the women's competition.

The men, meanwhile, head to Beaver Creek in the US, and the famous Birds of Prey course. On 2 December an additional super-G has been added to the calendar to replace the race lost in Canada, then there’s another super-G on 3 December and two downhill races on the 4 and 5.

In the speed races already run this season, it is the Austrian team who look strong. Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr went one-two in the downhill at Lake Louise on Sunday (28 November), the first downhill of the season. Third place went to four-time defending downhill globe winner, Switzerland’s Beat Feuz.

Mayer has enjoyed success in Lake Louise, and was the most recent winner of the last super-G to take place at the venue in 2019, so will no doubt be looking forward to this week’s super-G double header.

Overall men

* After 3 of 37 events

1. Marco Odermatt (SUI) – 150 points

2. Christian Hirschbuehl (AUT) – 100 points

3. Matthias Mayer (AUT) – 100 points

Downhill

* After 1 of 12 events

1. Matthias Mayer (AUT) – 100 points

2. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) – 80 points

3. Beat Feuz (SUI) – 60 points

There have been no Super G races yet this season.

Ski jumping World Cup

Where: Lillehammer, Norway (women) / Wisla, Poland (men)

When: 3-5 December

Events: HS98 and HS140 (women) / Team HS134 and HS134 (men)

After two events of the women’s World Cup jumping season, Slovenia’s Ema Klinec and compatriot Ursa Bogataj will look to edge out Austria’s Marita Kramer who currently sits between them in the overall standings.

Japan’s Takanashi Sara is still in the mix early in the season, sitting in fifth in the standings with Germany’s Katharina Althaus currently in fourth.

Current World Cup standings

Overall women

After 2 of 29 events

1. Ema Klinec (SLO) – 180 points

2. Marita Kramer (AUT) – 150 points

3. Ursa Bogataj (SLO) – 130 points

Slovenia's Anze Lanisek will be looking to continue his winning ways after claiming his first ever World Cup victory after a dramatic competition in Ruka, Finland on Sunday (28 November). In freezing temperatures of -20°C Lanisek narrowly beat Germany's pairing of Karl Geiger and Markus Eisenbichler to the men’s Large Hill individual competition title.

Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi, the winner of Saturday’s competition and one of the favourites for a Beijing 2022 title, tested positive for Covid-19 and had to miss Sunday’s meet, and will now have to self-isolate for 10 days and will miss this week’s event.

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud, another top contender this winter, will hope to get back on track this week after he failed to make the cut this weekend, jumping only 106m in qualification.

Current World Cup standings

Overall men

* After 4 of 35 events

1. Karl Geiger (GER) – 305 points

2. Anze Lanisek (SLO) – 252 points

3. Markus Eisenbichler (Germany) 192 points

Cross country skiing World Cup

Where: Lillehammer, Norway

When: 3-5 December

Events: Sprints (men and women), 15km and 4x7.5km relay (men), 10km and 4x5km relay (women)

Russian Federation athletes currently dominate the leaderboard of all events but this is misleading. Norway’s men’s team pulled out of the 15km pursuit race in Ruka, Finland on Sunday in the second distance race of the 2021-22 season due to extreme cold temperatures, which were teetering on the edge of conditions acceptable as stated by the international federation’s rule book. Finland’s Iivo Niskanen, who won gold in the 15km classic event on Saturday, also withdrew from the race.

Hopefully there will be a full complement of racers at this early stage of the all-important Olympic Winter Games season, in which World Cup points contribute towards Beijing 2022 qualification and also the season-ending winners’ titles.

Current World Cup standings

Overall men

* After 3 of 32 events

1. Alexander Bolshunov (RUS) – 174 points

2. Sergey Ustiugov (RUS) – 132 points

3. Johannes Hoesflot Kalebo (NOR) 119 points

Distance men

* After 2 of 18 events

1. Alexander Bolshunov (RUS) – 160 points

2. Sergey Ustiugov (RUS) – 125 points

3. Alexey Chervotkin (RUS) 112 points

Sprint men

* After 1 of 12 events

1. Alexander Terentev (RUS) – 115 points

2. Johannes Hoesflot Kalebo (NOR) – 90 points

3. Erik Valnes (NOR) – 68 points

In the women’s events, which were less impacted by the weekend’s weather, Norway’s Therese Johaug and Sweden’s Frida Karlsson will no doubt continue their head to head rivalry. The twosome swapped gold and medal positions in the 10km classic and 10km pursuit free in Ruka, with Karlsson coming out on top in the former and Johaug, the latter. Which way round will it be this week?

Current World Cup standings

Overall women

* After 3 of 32 events

1. Frida Karlsson (SWE) – 220 points

2. Therese Johaug (NOR) – 180 points

3. Krista Parmakoski (FIN) – 121 points

Distance

* After 2 of 18 events

1. Frida Karlsson (SWE) – 180 points

2. Therese Johaug (NOR) – 180 points

3. Katharina Hennig (GER) – 96 points

Sprint

* After 1 of 12 events

1. Maja Dahlqvist (SWE) – 112 points

2. Johanna Hagstroem (SWE) – 88 points

3. Maiken Caspersen Falla (NOR) – 70 points