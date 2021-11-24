What to look out for at this weekend's ski jumping World Cup

The ski jumping World Cup continues with two competitions this week, a women's stage in Nizhny Tagil, Russia and a men's stage in Ruka, Finland.

Here are the top things to know about the World Cup contests in Nizhny Tagil and Ruka.

Where and when are the World Cup events happening?

The women's World Cup season opener takes place from 25-27 November in Nizhny Tagil, Russia - the same location of last week's thrilling men's competition.

The men, for their part, will move on to Ruka, Finland, where they will compete in the third leg of the World Cup tour from 26-28 November.

Points won by athletes at the two World Cup events will count towards qualification for the Beijing 2022 ski jumping competition, which takes place from 5-14 February 2022.

What events will be contested at the World Cup?

The women will compete in three days of individual normal hill competition with the men competing in three days of individual large hill competition.

Who are the big names to watch?

In the men's competition, the name on everyone's lips is Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud, who took the top spot in last weekend's second World Cup stage in Russia. Last Sunday represented the 12th individual World Cup win for the 25-year-old Norwegian, after he finished in third place the day before behind winner Karl Geiger and third-placed Kobayashi Ryoyu.

READ MORE: Halvor Egner Granerud: ski jumping's breakthrough star

Don't count out three-time world champion Stefan Kraft, who finished third on the podium last Sunday. He currently sits top of the overall World Cup standings on 180 points, with Egner Granerud second on 160 points and Kobayashi third on 80.

The top names to watch in the women's competition include Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj, the overall winner of this year's Grand Prix, a series that takes place on artificial surfaces in the summer months. Sporting legend Takanashi Sara, winner of four World Cup titles, seven World Championship medals and an Olympic bronze, will also be one of the hot favourites in Finland.

READ MORE: Top things to know about Japanese ski jumper Takanashi Sara

Ski jumping at Beijing 2022

The Beijing 2022 ski jumping competition will take place from 5-14 February 2022 at the National Ski Jumping Centre in the Zhangjiakou cluster, where competitions in snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined and biathlon will also take place.

The ski jumping competition at Beijing 2022 features five events, including the new mixed team event.

Men's Normal Hill Individual

Men's Large Hill Individual

Men's Team

Women's Normal Hill Individual

Mixed Team