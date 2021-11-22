What's happening this week in the world of sliding?

The 2021/22 World Cup seasons in luge, skeleton and bobsleigh continue this week (22 November) as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 nears (the Games officially open on 4 February 2022).

Here's a look ahead to the events this week, as well as a brief recap of the current season standings in all three sports.

Luge World Cup second stage

Where: Sochi, Russia

When: 27-28 November

Events: Men's & Women's Singles, Doubles, Team Relay

The luge World Cup moves to Sochi this week following the season-opener in Yanqing, People's Republic of China (which will host the luge, skeleton and bobsleigh competitions at Beijing 2022), which saw double Olympic medallist Johannes Ludwig (GER) and PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist Madeleine Egle (AUT) pick up wins in the men's and women's singles competitions respectively. Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (GER), who won bronze in PyeongChang, were the victors in the doubles event.

In the team relay competition, the Austrian squad of Egle, David Gleirscher and Steu/Koller stormed to gold, 0.375 seconds ahead of the USA in second.

Reigning Olympic and World Cup overall champion Natalie Geisenberger (GER) suffered a crash in her first run, and she finished the weekend in 26th place (out of a field of 28). It was the worst World Cup result of her career, and only the third time in her previous 43 World Cup races that the German had failed to finish on the podium.

Johannes Ludwig Picture by 2021 Getty Images

So, as we look ahead to Sochi, expect Geisenberger to return with a vengeance and exact her world-class pedigree (five Olympic medals, nine world championships) on the field. She does have quite the gap to make up, however; we will see if Egle can hold off the charge from the German as well as 2021 world champion Julia Taubitz (GER).

Ludwig was utterly dominant in the first race of the men's competition, finishing almost a second (.854) ahead of Felix Loch to cement his status as a World Cup and Olympic favourite this season. The German will get another opportunity to prove his pedigree in Russia this week.

The doubles competition was a slightly closer affair, with Eggert/Benecken winning by a 0.2 second margin. Nevertheless, their impressive performance means they are the early duo to beat in the World Cup season.

Madeleine Egle Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Current World Cup standings

*After one of nine events

Men's Singles

Johannes Ludwig (GER) - 100 points Felix Loch (GER) - 85 points Max Langenhan (GER) - 70 points

Women's singles

Madeleine Egle (AUT) - 100 points Julia Taubitz (GER) - 85 points Lisa Schulte (AUT) - 70 points

Doubles

Toni Eggert / Sascha Benecken (GER) - 100 points Thomas Steu / Lorenz Koller (AUT) - 85 points Andris Šics / Juris Šics (LAT) - 70 points

Team Relay

Austria USA Italy

Bobsleigh World Cup second stage

Where: Innsbruck, Austria

When: 27-28 November

Events: Two-Man, Four-Man, Two-Woman

The second stage of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Bobsleigh World Cup will be held in Innsbruck this coming weekend, following the season-opener which took place at the same venue from 20-21 November.

Francesco Friedrich proved why he is one of the best bobsleigh pilots in history after steering his two-man and four-man sleds to victory in Austria. Alongside brakeman Alexander Schueller, Friedrich picked up the win in the two-man competition by a combined time of 1:42.85 seconds, 0.47 seconds ahead of their closest challengers. Friedrich and Schueller are the reigning world champions, and given that Friedrich has finished no worse than second in any of his last 33 World Cup two-man races (with 26 golds), they are the overwhelming favourites to triumph again in Innsbruck this weekend.

Friedrich and Schueller teamed up again in the four-man sled (with 2018 Olympic champions Thorsten Margis and Candy Bauer completing the quartet) as Friedrich picked up his second win of the weekend. There was a tie for second place as the German and British sleds (piloted by Johannes Lochner and Brad Hall respectively) finished with a time of 1:41.57.

Friedrich is the reigning Olympic, World and European champion in both the two-man and four-man events, so barring a major catastrophe, look for his sleds to be victorious on the Innsbruck track again this weekend.

Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller of Germany compete during the IBSF World Championships 2021 Altenberg 2-Man Bobsleigh competition Picture by 2021 Getty Images

European champions Laura Nolte and Leonie Fiebig (GER) won gold in the opening two-woman event of the season, beating compatriots Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander by 0.17 seconds to finish top of the podium. 2018 Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka (GER) and her teammate Kira Lipperheide finished in fourth place.

The Women’s Monobob World Series (which is not part of the IBSF World Cup) also held its latest event at Innsbruck, with Olympic silver medallist Elana Meyers Taylor leading an American one-two as PyeongChang bronze medallist Kaillie Humphries finished in second. World bronze medallist Nolte finished third.

Laura Nolte Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Current World Cup standings

*After one of eight events

Two-man

Francesco Friedrich (GER) - 225 points Johannes Lochner (GER) - 210 points Brad Hall (GBR) - 200 points

Four-man

Francesco Friedrich (GER) - 225 points Brad Hall (GBR) & Johannes Lochner - 210 points

Two-woman

Laura Nolte (GER) - 225 points Kim Kalicki (GER) - 210 points Christine De Bruin (CAN) - 200 points

Skeleton World Cup second stage

Where: Innsbruck, Austria

When: 26 November

Events: Women's Skeleton, Men's Skeleton

Innsbruck will also host the IBSF Skeleton World Cup for the second straight weekend after the season opener on 19 November, with Russian pair Alexander Tretyakov and Elena Nikitina claiming victory in the men's and women's competitions.

Sochi 2014 Olympic gold medallist Tretiakov just managed to hold off defending World Cup champion and two-time Olympic silver medallist Martins Dukurs (LAT) to win gold by 0.07 seconds; defending world champion Christopher Grotheer (GER) finished third.

Nikitina, the defending European champion in the women's singles and Sochi 2014 bronze medallist, won gold thanks to her second run which saw her move into first place, ahead of Kimberly Bos (NED) in second, with Kim Meylemans of Belgium finishing third.

Reigning World Cup and world champions Tina Hermann (GER) and Janine Flock (AUT) finished 8th and 6th respectively.