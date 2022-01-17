Jarl Magnus Riiber – what makes the Norwegian Nordic combined athlete so good?

Smart money is on Norwegian sensation Jarl Magnus Riiber to break the German stranglehold on the Nordic combined at the Olympic Winter Games.

To state that the hopes of a nation weigh on the shoulders of the 24-year-old from Oslo is no understatement as Riiber is considered the man to restore Norway as the Nordic combined powerhouse.

Germany’s Eric Frenzel has been the dominant force in the Gundersen normal hill/10km over the last two editions of the Olympic Winter Games. Compatriot Johannes Rydzek won the large hill competition with the Germans also winning the 4x5km team gold.

A laundry list of accolades

Riiber has emerged as one of the sport’s biggest stars after PyeongChang 2018 and in the buildup to Beijing 2022. His laundry list of achievements includes back-to-back individual normal hill world titles from 2019 and 2021.

He has been a model of consistency – winning more often than not – over the last four seasons as the overall World Cup champion in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Riiber is in second place in the current series but was leading the rankings before a minor injury, and a break from competition cost him his position at the top.

Running in the family

Riiber grew up fully immersed in Nordic combined with his father John and grandfather Harald excelling at the sport. John Riiber was a junior world silver medallist in the Nordic combined and competed on the World Cup circuit during the 1980s.

“Some of my earliest memories are of when my brother (Harald Johnas) and I were at the cabin back in Oslo where we started to build jumps and Alpine tracks we were making (practicing) Olympic disciplines in the backyard,” Riiber said in an interview with the International Ski Federation (FIS).

“I remember the first time my father took me to the ski jumping hill in Fossum. It was special, I was a small guy with big skis, and I was put in the middle of the hill, and I was trying, and I caught the hype back then.”

GettyImages-918051376 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

What makes Riiber so good?

The Nordic combined requires a good command over both the ski jumping and cross-country disciplines. Many athletes tend to have a better grasp of one over the other.

While Riiber is considered one of the best ski jumpers in the business, he is equally strong in the cross-country section of the competition.

In the technical ski-jumping portion of the competition, athletes score points for distance and style. Their position following the ski-jumping leg will determine their starting order in the cross-country event. Ski jumping points are converted into time penalties using the Gundersen conversion method, where one point equals four seconds.

Strong jumping performances would often give Riiber a healthy lead starting in pole position in the cross-country pursuit. He has in recent years improved on his sprinting abilities, which holds him in good stead when he has to put his head down for a race to the finish.

Strong work ethic

Growing up, Riiber was always one of the smaller boys in class, which instilled a strong work ethic to keep up with the bigger children.

“I had a strong competitive instinct when I was young, but I didn’t like to train. When my mother and father put cross-country skiis on me, I would go like hell,” he said.

“That’s probably why I picked Nordic combined because I felt confident in both disciplines.”

Riiber said he started with ski jumping but left him unsatisfied, which ultimately led him to Nordic combined with the cross-country part filling the gap.

“To get exhausted after the cross-country part is something that drives you. The pain is good,” he said.

“You have a new challenge every day, so I thought it would be easier to be on the top. It’s fun to keep working and try my best every weekend.

“You have the ski jumping part, and you have the cross-country part, and you have to be the best in both disciplines.”

Chasing a piece of history

Riiber will go into his second Olympic Winter Games as a favourite in both the large and the normal events, with the team large hill/4x5km event adding the possibility of a golden treble.

That feat would place him on par with Finnish legend Samppa Lajunen, the only man to win three Nordic combined gold medals at the same Olympic Games at Salt Lake City 2002.

Four years ago he walked away with the silver medal in the team event silver medal and finished fourth in both the individual competitions in PyeongChang 2018.

The 2021 world championships had raised his prospects when he won his pet normal hill, silver in the large hill and silver in the team event.